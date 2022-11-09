Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Boys Soccer: Group 4 final preview — No. 3 West Orange vs. No. 19 Cherokee
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: No. 2 West Essex vs. No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro wins first ever SJG3 sectional title over Haddonfield on Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 2 State Final, 2022. West Essex (19-3-1) vs. Point Pleasant Boro (22-1-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Non-Public Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Camden Catholic vs. Oak Knoll
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll vs Kent Place in North Jersey, Non-Public Final Non-Public State Final, 2022. Camden Catholic (20-1) vs. Oak Knoll (17-5) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Volleyball Group 4 Final Preview: Westfield vs. Old Bridge
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 4 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls Volleyball Group 2 Final Preview: Sparta vs. Gov. Livingston
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 2 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Boys soccer photos: Christian Brothers vs. Seton Hall Prep in Non-Public A final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Girls Volleyball Non-Public B Final Preview: Lodi Immaculate vs. Morris Catholic
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Non-Public B championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
WATCH: No. 2 Christian Brothers celebrates winning Non-Public A boys soccer championship
No. 2 Christian Brothers defeated top-ranked Seton Hall Prep 1-0 in the Non-Public A final on Saturday morning at Franklin High School. The Colts’ Will Thygeson scored in the 77th minute to snap a 0-0 deadlock. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
Girls Volleyball Group 3 Final Preview: Tenafly vs. Colts Neck
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 3 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Singleton, Jenkins step out of Marshall shadow to lift Weequahic to N2,G1 title
Weequahic head coach Brian Logan doesn’t claim to know everything, but he was certain of this one thing based upon Rashawn Marshall’s monstrous running game last week in the sectional semifinals:. “I knew coming off that game (Marshall rushed for 304 yards, 2 TDs against Butler) that Cedar...
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Girls Volleyball Group 1 Final Preview: Bogota vs. Delaware Valley
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 1 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships
The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
No. 5 RBC powers past Gloucester Catholic in Non-Public B football quarterfinals
Sabino Portella rushed for two touchdowns as top-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, got out to a fast start on its way to a 62-7 win over eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs in Red Bank. Red...
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals
As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title
Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, recaps, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rutgers wrestling thumps Clarion as newcomers shine, Scott Goodale secures win No. 200
It was a throwback night for Rutgers wrestling at the College Avenue Gymnasium, but the newness in the lineup shined as the Scarlet Knights thumped Clarion for a 29-4 win Friday evening in New Brunswick. Four wrestlers making their dual-meet debut for No. 21 Rutgers picked up their first career...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0