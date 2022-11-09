ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships

The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals

As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title

Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy