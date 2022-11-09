ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Ross wins re-election in NC 2nd congressional district

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xJwe_0j3n4oEA00 Rep. Deborah Ross won re-election Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Christine Villaverde in the race for the state's Second Congressional district, which includes most of Wake County.

Ross, a Democrat who first won the seat in 2020, was widely projected to hold on to the district, which was redrawn prior to her initial run.

"I am honored that the people of Wake County have put their faith in me once again to serve as their representative in Washington, and I am excited to represent many new communities in the new Second District," Ross said in a statement. "It is a privilege to continue being your voice in Washington. I pledge this to the people of Wake County: I will always put you first and I will never stop fighting for North Carolina.

"While we still don't know the results of every race, I do know this: we cannot give up the fight for an America where everyone has a real shot at the American Dream and where no one is left behind," Ross added. "Thank you to the people of Wake County for reelecting me as your representative. Thank you to the incredible voters and volunteers who supported my campaign. And thank you to everyone who is working for a better tomorrow. Our work is never done."

A former Senate candidate, Ross highlighted her bipartisan work with documented dreamers as well as efforts to address clean energy and job creation in Wake County, which is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

The UNC School of Law alum worked as the State Director for the ACLU prior to serving in the State House for a decade. She was unopposed in the Democratic primary in May.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd Congressional District, Republican Greg Murphy also won reelection, comfortably defeating Democrat Barbara D. Gaskins.

