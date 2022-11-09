Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores
The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Washington rivalry
We’re finally into the stretch of games for the Oregon Ducks’ season that has been circled for months. Going into the year, we knew that these last three weeks of the regular season, against Washington, Utah, and Oregon State, would end up telling all for the Ducks. We’ve spent the last week setting the stage. We heard Oregon head coach Dan Lanning lay out what this rivalry game against the Huskies means, and witnessed some interesting coaching tactics from in along the way. We’ve broken down the film and looked at what the numbers say about this matchup. We’ve even made some of our own predictions here at Ducks Wire. Now it’s time to see what some of the “experts” think. As we like to do each Saturday, it’s time to look at the picks that the crew of ESPN’s College GameDay made on Saturday morning, deciding between Ducks and Huskies. Here’s where they landed: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: OregonPat McAfee Pick: OregonJordan Speith (Guest Picker) Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Pick: WashingtonKirk Herbstreit Pick: Oregon11
Wichita Eagle
College football TV schedule today: Week 11 games you should be watching
Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races. And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for these coveted spots.
Wichita Eagle
Tyreek Hill Feels Skeptics Owe Tua Tagovailoa an Apology
View the original article to see embedded media. Tyreek Hill has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most vocal supporters since joining the Dolphins during the offseason. On Friday, the star receiver again went to bat for his flourishing third-year quarterback. The Dolphins (6–3) jumped out to a hot start...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
Wichita Eagle
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Comments / 0