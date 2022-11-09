We’re finally into the stretch of games for the Oregon Ducks’ season that has been circled for months. Going into the year, we knew that these last three weeks of the regular season, against Washington, Utah, and Oregon State, would end up telling all for the Ducks. We’ve spent the last week setting the stage. We heard Oregon head coach Dan Lanning lay out what this rivalry game against the Huskies means, and witnessed some interesting coaching tactics from in along the way. We’ve broken down the film and looked at what the numbers say about this matchup. We’ve even made some of our own predictions here at Ducks Wire. Now it’s time to see what some of the “experts” think. As we like to do each Saturday, it’s time to look at the picks that the crew of ESPN’s College GameDay made on Saturday morning, deciding between Ducks and Huskies. Here’s where they landed: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: OregonPat McAfee Pick: OregonJordan Speith (Guest Picker) Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Pick: WashingtonKirk Herbstreit Pick: Oregon11

