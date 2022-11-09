Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Veterans Day 2022: Scenes from a Parade
MANCHESTER, NH – A crowd gathered on Elm Street Friday for the annual Veterans Day parade to honor those who served their country. Antique cars, military vehicles, high school bands, and several groups of veterans marched on Elm Street stopping in front of City Hall at 11:11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Veterans Park.
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Nov. 10-17: Veteran’s Day Parade, Manchester City Marathon, Saffron in NH and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – After a week of unseasonably warm weather, the cooler November days are upon us. Get ready for the holidays with some local shopping and some leisurely events to make time for yourself. Check out the mix below!. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our...
manchesterinklink.com
Donated vans will help veterans of Liberty House ‘move their lives forward’
MANCHESTER, NH – Progressive Insurance, with the local sponsorship of Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, has donated Dodge Caravans to both Liberty House and to veteran Eric Zarges. Liberty House, under the umbrella of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, provides a safe and sober home for homeless veterans on Manchester’s Orange Street. The program can be life-changing.
manchesterinklink.com
Ray and Roy earning awards at annual NH Lodging and Restaurant Association dinner
CONCORD, N.H. – There will be two Manchester restaurant professionals being honored when the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association (NHLRA) holds its annual awards dinner on Nov. 14. Kim Roy will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work at what is now the DoubleTree by Hilton...
manchesterinklink.com
Nov. 13: Road closures announced for CMC Manchester City Marathon
MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running, in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department, is issuing a media advisory of road closures and delays for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 13. Nearly 2,000 participants traveling from 48 different states are...
manchesterinklink.com
AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Celebrates Grand Opening of Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester
Manchester, N.H. — AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a managed care organization serving New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees and a part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, has proudly opened the doors to its new Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester. The wellness center, which held a grand opening on...
manchesterinklink.com
4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
Fire Damages Building at NH’s Canobie Lake Park
Landscaping equipment is likely the cause of a fire in a building next to the ferris wheel at Canobie Lake Park Wednesday morning. A 911 call came in about the fire around 11 a.m. while the Salem Fire Department was already responding to five other events, according to Fire Chief Larry Best.
nbcboston.com
Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: There are so many in need of a Housing Resource Center
Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. Amidst all that is happening in the city of Manchester with concern to the housing crisis that is affecting many people in this community, the vulnerable of this city suffered another vital loss that did not have a flashy sign, did not attract oodles of donors, but had within it a group of people who had the time for them; The time to sit with them to discuss their everyday struggles and lend an ear, or words of encouragement when it was needed to help them with their next step.
WMUR.com
Small plane crashes in shopping center parking lot near Laconia Municipal Airport
GILFORD, N.H. — A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the...
nbcboston.com
Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica
Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester NH NAACP election of officers set for November 17
The Manchester NH NAACP will conduct its election of officers on Thursday, November 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. Eligible voters are those who have been members since May 1. They will receive a ballot via text message. Candidates:. President: James McKim. First Vice President: Arnold Mikolo. Second Vice President:...
manchesterinklink.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross...
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
WMUR.com
Family remembers man killed in Seabrook motorcycle crash
ATKINSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is recovering in the hospital after a deadly motorcycle crash took her husband's life. The crash happened in Seabrook on Saturday night on a stretch of Route 107, just outside the Brook casino. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had secretly eloped in August...
