ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo

As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

39K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy