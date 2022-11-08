Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle is Upset With Prince Harry After Learning About His Contact with Former Girlfriend Chelsy Davy
Despite everything that life has thrown their way, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always have been a living example of a powerful dynamic duo. There have been numerous rumors of them spitting apart or getting stagnant in their relationship. Nevertheless, the couple has always come stronger than ever. But the string of rumors does not end.
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo
As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert
According to one body language expert's analysis, "all is not well in Prince Harry's world" because there seems to be some "underlying issue" with Meghan Markle.
Royal Author Points Out How Meghan Markle Has Proven She and Prince Harry Don’t Ever Want to Return to Royal Life
Find out what Meghan Markle has done to prove she and the Duke of Sussex never want back into the royal family, according to an author.
Royal Expert Explains Why Kate Middleton Is ‘Very Optimistic’ That Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reconcile
Find out why the Princess of Wales is said to be "very optimistic" that her husband and her brother-in-law are headed for a reconciliation.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast
Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Staff Felt They ‘Were Played’ Because Meghan Had an Agenda, Author Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff said they felt like they had been played because of Meghan's agenda to leave the royal family, according to an author.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Meghan Markle addresses criticisms from New York Magazine interview
Meghan Markle says she was treated like a ‘bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal. Meghan Markle has addressed criticisms she received after her interview with New York Magazine went viral in August. During the interview with the magazine’s pop culture offshoot The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex claimed...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing with 'trashing the royal family' even though they 'got what they wanted.'
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Lovely Guests' On Low-Key Date Night
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a low-key date night at a restaurant in California.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Adorable Candid Shows Their Confidence and Connection
See the photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that has fans gushing.
Meghan Markle Skirts Bullying Scandal With 'B-Word' Spotify Podcast Episode
Meghan was accused of bullying two PAs out of Kensington Palace but the "b-word" referred to in her latest podcast is not "bully."
Reader's Digest
