Ann Arbor, MI

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nebraska to be without starting QB Casey Thompson vs. Michigan

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Michigan this Saturday. The Cornhuskers QB has been a bright spot on an otherwise rough season. Head coach Mickey Joseph did not name a starter for this weekend. Thompson suffered an arm injury in Week 9’s loss to Illinois. Logan Smothers...
LINCOLN, NE
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
COLUMBUS, OH
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan

The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
LINCOLN, NE
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Juwan Howard shares reaction to Jett Howard's impressive freshman debut

Juwan Howard had multiple player achievements to celebrate after Michigan’s first win of the year. Not only did Hunter Dickinson reach a big career milestone, but his son Jett also played very well in his debut. Jett scored 21 points in the victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Jett committed...
ANN ARBOR, MI

