Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Grading Jesse Minter's new look - but familiar - Wolverines defense
Raise your hand if you thought Michigan would have one of the country’s best defenses this season. And let’s get the obvious out of the way: Jesse Minter, the first-year defensive coordinator, has a defense that gets A’s across the board. Regardless of if it was Greg...
saturdaytradition.com
Ashton Porter, 4-star DL out of Texas, includes B1G program in top 5 list
Ashton Porter, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Texas, included Michigan State in his top-5, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. He also said that he will make his decision on Jan. 3rd. He also included Texas, Oregon, TCU and Mississippi State on his list. Hailing from Cypress, Texas, Porter...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska to be without starting QB Casey Thompson vs. Michigan
Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Michigan this Saturday. The Cornhuskers QB has been a bright spot on an otherwise rough season. Head coach Mickey Joseph did not name a starter for this weekend. Thompson suffered an arm injury in Week 9’s loss to Illinois. Logan Smothers...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State
Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball gets first look at court onboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Michigan State basketball is in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga. On Thursday, the Spartans had their first chance to take in the playing court for the game. Set on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the game is another edition of...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
saturdaytradition.com
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard shares reaction to Jett Howard's impressive freshman debut
Juwan Howard had multiple player achievements to celebrate after Michigan’s first win of the year. Not only did Hunter Dickinson reach a big career milestone, but his son Jett also played very well in his debut. Jett scored 21 points in the victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Jett committed...
saturdaytradition.com
Attorney representing MSU player releases statement on tunnel incident, disputes initiation of altercation
Dave Diamond, the attorney representing Michigan State players, has released a statement concerning the altercation that happened in Ann Arbor. He would assert that in fact, it was a Michigan player who started the confrontation and would go on to provide context for his client’s case. “Newly retained counsel...
