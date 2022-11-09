Laura Kelly posted her big little win in Kansas by just 1.4 percent.Her margin of victory was slim, but just hours prior her chances had appeared close to none as the only Democratic leader up for re-election in a state that Trump won in 2020.Her opponent, three-term Republican state attorney general Derek Schmidt had even received Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” as a “popular and very wise choice.”“Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said.Early on, Schmidt adopted a Trumpian strategy of name calling—dubbing Kelly “Lockdown Laura” for having closed schools and...

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO