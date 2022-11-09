ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024. Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005. You can view the results of the election here. After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet...
TheDailyBeast

How Laura Kelly’s Win in Kansas Could Be a Blueprint for Southern Democrats

Laura Kelly posted her big little win in Kansas by just 1.4 percent.Her margin of victory was slim, but just hours prior her chances had appeared close to none as the only Democratic leader up for re-election in a state that Trump won in 2020.Her opponent, three-term Republican state attorney general Derek Schmidt had even received Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” as a “popular and very wise choice.”“Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said.Early on, Schmidt adopted a Trumpian strategy of name calling—dubbing Kelly “Lockdown Laura” for having closed schools and...
WIBW

Kansans vote to retain Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans voted to retain all of their Supreme Court justices up for retention votes in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert was retained with a vote of 557,375. About 291,072 voted against her retention. She has been a justice on the Supreme Court since 2002.
WIBW

Kansas Board of Education recommends removal of Indian mascots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see new mascots at their local high schools soon in the wake of a Board of Education recommendation to remove Indian mascots. On Thursday morning, Nov. 10, the Kansas State Department of Education announced that the State Board voted to accept and affirm a mascot reform statement and recommendations from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education Working.
