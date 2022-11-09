Read full article on original website
Congressmen Graves, Cleaver, LaTurner, Moran cruise re-election
Several incumbents -- Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II, Sam Graves and Jake LaTurner along with Sen. Jerry Moran — cruised to re-election to Congress on Tuesday during the 2022 midterm elections.
Rep. Sharice Davids Beats Back Challenge In Redrawn Kansas District
Davids beat former health care executive Amanda Adkins despite competing in a more Republican-leaning district in suburban Kansas City.
How independent candidate Dennis Pyle impacted Kansas gubernatorial race
When Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle entered the Kansas gubernatorial race as an independent, alarm bells went off for those hoping for a victory by Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
KCTV 5
Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024. Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005. You can view the results of the election here. After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet...
How Laura Kelly’s Win in Kansas Could Be a Blueprint for Southern Democrats
Laura Kelly posted her big little win in Kansas by just 1.4 percent.Her margin of victory was slim, but just hours prior her chances had appeared close to none as the only Democratic leader up for re-election in a state that Trump won in 2020.Her opponent, three-term Republican state attorney general Derek Schmidt had even received Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” as a “popular and very wise choice.”“Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said.Early on, Schmidt adopted a Trumpian strategy of name calling—dubbing Kelly “Lockdown Laura” for having closed schools and...
Sharice Davids reelected, defeats Amanda Adkins in Kansas 3rd District
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids secured her third term in Congress on Tuesday night after defeating Republican challenger Amanda Adkins for the second time. The Associated Press called the race just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, but Adkins conceded the race minutes before that. Preliminary results...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Man indicted for threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner, harm other members of Congress
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released court documents reveal a man’s alleged plot to kill Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill has been indicted in federal court on a felony charge of threatening a federal official. The indictment alleges that in June of this year, Neill left a voicemail message saying he would kill LaTurner. He […]
WIBW
Kansans vote to retain Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans voted to retain all of their Supreme Court justices up for retention votes in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert was retained with a vote of 557,375. About 291,072 voted against her retention. She has been a justice on the Supreme Court since 2002.
WIBW
Kansas Board of Education recommends removal of Indian mascots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see new mascots at their local high schools soon in the wake of a Board of Education recommendation to remove Indian mascots. On Thursday morning, Nov. 10, the Kansas State Department of Education announced that the State Board voted to accept and affirm a mascot reform statement and recommendations from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education Working.
