Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
WCTV
Dailey holds off Dozier in fight for Tallahassee mayor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a close, contentious, and costly race, John Dailey has won re-election as mayor of Tallahassee. The latest numbers late Tuesday showed Dailey defeating Leon County commission Kristin Dozier by 53% to 47%, with more than 60,000 votes cast. “The voters have spoken, they believe in...
WCTV
South Georgia prepares for hurricane Nicole
WCTV
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
floridapolitics.com
Democrat Gallop Franklin takes HD 8 while Republican Joel Rudman sails to win in HD 3
Rudman overcame a write-in candidate while Franklin defeated Republican Curt Bender. The two major parties split a pair of Panhandle House seats, as Democrat Gallop Franklin edged out his GOP opponent to take a Tallahassee-based district, while Republican Joel Rudman breezed to victory over a write-in candidate based in Santa Rosa County.
WCTV
Training the next generation of tracking dogs
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
ecbpublishing.com
2022 Election Results
(Republicans sweep the field statewide) Republican candidates swept the field in races across Florida and in Jefferson County on election night, with the biggest local surprise the upset victory of newcomer Austin Hosford over incumbent Betsy Barfield in the County Commission, District 4 race. Noteworthy also were the local wins...
WCTV
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
ecbpublishing.com
Ramping up the kindness
Your home is your castle. It is the place, above all other locations, that you should feel the most comfortable, safe and secure. But it's important to have easy access to that castle, and when entryways are blocked, damaged or unusable, it can make your castle feel like a cave, leaving you to feel trapped, isolated and alone. Striving to prevent that is Eric Evans, the on-site project leader for FL Cares.
WCTV
Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - (WCTV) - Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Neither candidate secured the 50% majority required to win in Georgia. Voters will cast their ballots again on December 6 to decide...
pctonline.com
Rentokil Terminix Acquires Dixon Pest Services
READING, Pa. – Rentokil Terminix announced the acquisition of Dixon Pest Services, headquartered in Thomasville, Ga. The acquisition was finalized in August 2022. “Since 1964, Dixon Pest Services has been dedicated to protecting people, and enhancing lives through their pest management services,” said John Myers, President and CEO of U.S. Pest Control for Rentokil Terminix. “We are excited to welcome the customers and colleagues of Dixon Pest Services into the Rentokil Terminix family, and we look forward to continuing their high-quality service in the Georgia and Florida regions."
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Lanier Schools recognized as Title I Distinguished Schools
VALDOSTA – Lake Park Elementary School and Lanier County Primary School were recognized for being the highest-performing Title I GA schools. The Georgia Department of Education is releasing its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
WCTV
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
