3 Round Rock school board members win reelection bids

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Three Round Rock school board members have won their reelection bids while a coalition of conservative candidates all finished a distant second in the five at-large races.

According to final but unofficial results, Amber Feller won her reelection bid for the Place 3 seat. Amy Weir and Tiffanie Harrison also won their reelection for the Place 5 and 6 seats, respectively. Newcomers Estevan Zarate and Alicia Markum defeated incumbents Kevin Johnson and Cory Vessa.

Five candidates were members of conservative coalition called Round Rock One Family that sought to take control of the board, but none won.

Feller, 49 and seeking reelection for the Place 3 seat, received 39,475 votes in both Williamson and Travis counties. Orlanda Salinas, a 35-year-old chief financial officer at Zoom Contracting and Consulting, had 28,022 votes, and Maryam Zafar, a 20-year-old English major at the University of Texas, had 7,824.

Weir, a 56-year-old seeking her second term in Place 5, won with 41,383 votes. Christie Slape, a 50-year-old professional organizer and former teacher, was second with 22,218 votes. Stefan Bryant, a 51-year-old grants manager, had 6,193 votes and Joshua Billingsley, 40-year-old business intel analyst, had 3,768.

Harrison, 36 and the school board vice president, received 47,811 votes in the Place 6 race. Her opponent, Don Zimmerman, 62 and a former Austin City Council member and a high-tech systems engineer, had 28,777.

In Place 1, Zarate, a 47-year-old teacher and actor, had 35,538 votes, with John Keagy, a 41-year-old engineer, in second with 20,423. Incumbent Kevin Johnson had 13,237 votes and Yuriy Semchyshyn, a 37-year-old software engineer, was in fourth with 4,941. Johnson was appointed to the seat on July 25 following the resignation of Trustee Jun Xiao. The winner of the Place 1 race will be up for reelection in 2024.

Markum, 39 and a stay-at-home parent, has 32,474 votes, with Jill Farris, a 38-year-old homemaker, in second with 19,247 votes. Linda Avila, 53 and an educational diagnostician, was third with 17,020 votes, while Place 4 incumbent Cory Vessa had 6,430.

District officials said the races are plurality elections, where the winning candidate does not need to surpass 50% of the vote.

Five of the candidates — Keagy, Salinas, Farris, Slape and Zimmerman — ran as a conservative coalition called Round Rock One Family. Saying they are in support of trustees Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, who have had a contentious relationship with the rest of the board since they were elected in 2020, the group is running on a platform that calls for more oversight of library materials, the teaching of biological male-female differences and not of gender identity, and the prevention of critical race theory from being taught in taxpayer-funded schools.

The school board comprises seven trustees, each elected at-large for four-year terms. The Place 3, 4, 5 and 6 seats will be decided in a general election as those trustees' terms are ending. The Place 1 seat is being decided in a special election following the resignation over the summer of Trustee Jun Xiao.

The winners of the races are likely to be sworn in on Dec. 13 after votes are canvassed on Nov. 22, according to Jenny Caputo, a district spokesperson.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 3 Round Rock school board members win reelection bids

