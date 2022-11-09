Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Reveals Both of His Children Were Conceived on Tour Bus
Most of us are blissfully unaware of how we were conceived. As adults, we obviously… The post Luke Bryan Reveals Both of His Children Were Conceived on Tour Bus appeared first on Outsider.
Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Recaps ‘Absolutely Insane’ CMA Awards Night: PHOTOS
Following the 2022 CMA Awards, Luke Combs’ wife Nicole took to her Instagram to share some details about the “absolutely insane” evening. In the social media post, Luke Combs’ wife shared a series of snapshots from the event. “Absolutely insane night,” Nicole declared in the caption. “You are so deserving my love. I’m so proud of you.”
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
Lainey Wilson Attends 2022 CMA Awards With Her Father After Major Health Scare
Lainey Wilson had a lot to celebrate last night at the CMA Awards. First, the country singer brought one of her biggest fans to the star-studded event: her dad, Brian Wilson. It was also all the more special considering the 60-yer-old had just been discharged from a two-month hospital stint.
Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards
Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
‘Jeopardy’ Fans Shocked After Ken Jennings Lets Four-Letter Word Slip
What in the world got into Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings during a game that simply was an exhibition, not a real competition? If you have not heard about the outrage, then let’s catch you up to speed. Right now, the famed Tournament of Champions is going down with Jennings as the host. That makes sense since he’s a major winner in the show’s history. In the exhibition, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach all took part. That’s pretty cool right there. Yet what they, and maybe Jennings himself, were not expecting is what popped out of Ken’s mouth. Nope, it was not a piece of chewing gum.
Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message
Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
Brian Austin Green Reveals He & Sharna Burgess Have ‘Discussed’ Possibly Having Another Baby (Exclusive)
Although Brian Austin Green, 49, and Sharna Burgess, 37, recently welcomed their first son together, having more kids isn’t completely off the table. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed his thoughts EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while discussing his partnership with Depend® and the Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ initiative.
Maren Morris Takes Subtle Jab at Brittany Aldean With CMA Awards Entrance Video Set To ‘Karma’
When Maren Morris didn’t show up for this year’s CMA red-carpet walk, fans thought she was following through with her plan to skip the event due to her ongoing feud with Brittany and Jason Aldean. However, Morris, who was up for Album of the Year, did attend this...
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
Jelly Roll & His Wife Grieving Loss of Two Family Members
Late last week, country music rocker Jelly Roll announced on Twitter that he and his wife Bunnie DeFord are grieving the loss of two family members. In a November 4th tweet, Jelly Roll shared that his nephew and mother-in-law both recently passed away. His nephew was killed in South Nashville in late October. On November 3rd, Bunnie said her final goodbyes to her mother.
Jelly Roll Fans React To His Heartbreaking News Announcing Death of Two Family Members
For southern musician Jelly Roll, the last couple of weeks have not been ideal. He and his wife lost two family members recently. Fans are quick to support Jelly Roll and all he does, rap, rock, country music, doesn’t matter. So, you know they had his back when they heard the news about his nephew and his mother-in-law passing in recent days.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Alan Jackson Dedicates His CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise
It was a big night for Alan Jackson at the recent CMA Awards. The country music titan was given the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the event. The legendary country star accepted the prestigious honor during last night’s 56th annual ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for His Wife
On Wednesday night, Miranda Lambert was on stage at the CMA Awards, on Thursday she was celebrating her birthday with her husband. Brendan McLoughlin wished his country music superstar wife a happy birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old on Wednesday. Life is wild for a country music singer. When you’re...
Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’
When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
Carrie Underwood as CMA Awards Host: Here’s Why She Could Return
For more than a decade, Carrie Underwood delighted colleagues and fans alike as the host of the Country Music Association Awards ceremony. A country music icon and a massive fan of the genre herself, Carrie Underwood was the ideal host, carrying the show with grace and an unfailingly sunny disposition alongside fellow star Brad Paisley.
Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked With a Trainer So He Could Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle
Jeff Bridges is an amazing actor who has played a lot of different roles but his role as a father means a lot to him, too. See, Bridges had a desire to want to walk his daughter down the aisle to get married. But he had a lot of major health issues that were really causing him a lot of trouble. Bridges opened up about the situation in an interview. He had to overcome some serious stuff so he could be by the side of his daughter Hayley in August 2021.
Chris Stapleton's Kids: Here's a Look at the Country Icon's Family
Chris Stapleton is one of the most well-known names in modern country music. As the former frontman of bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers, Stapleton shot to mainstream country fame with the release of his debut solo album, Traveller, in May 2015. The singer has since released three more albums, a total of seven Platinum-certified singles (or higher), and won countless awards, including eight Grammys.
Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of 2022 CMA Awards Performance at the Last Minute
Jimmie Allen had to abruptly remove himself from the CMA Awards, hours before he was set to go on stage,. He broke the news to his fans with a post on social media. He wrote: “I was looking forward to performing with my friends Zac Brown Band and Marcus King at the CMA Awards. Unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight.”
