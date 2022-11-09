ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty wins sixth term in U.S. House in Ohio's 3rd district

By Eric Lagatta, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

As they have every two years since 2012, voters in Columbus’ 3rd congressional district have once again sent U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty to Capitol Hill.

Beatty , a five-term Democratic congresswoman from Jefferson Township, was reelected Tuesday to a sixth term in the U.S. House. Final unofficial election results showed that she had 70% of the vote against Republican challenger Lee Stahley , who had received 29% of the vote.

"I am grateful for the support of the people of the 3rd Congressional District," Beatty said in a statement sent to The Dispatch. "I look forward to returning to Congress to fight for the people."

Beatty has represented Ohio's 3rd Congressional district, one of the most-deeply blue districts in Ohio , since she was first elected to the open seat in 2012. Before that, she was a senior vice president at Ohio State University and spent five terms in the Ohio House, where she was the first woman to lead her party caucus.

Related Joyce Beatty article: What to know about Joyce Beatty, opponent Lee Stahley in Ohio's 3rd Congressional District

As a congresswoman, Beatty chairs the Congressional Black Caucus and serves on several committees, caucuses and task forces. Among them, Beatty is a member of both the Committee on Financial Services and also the Joint Economic Committee , and she chairs the Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee.

In her past term, she was part of the push to pass in the House the Investment and Jobs Act, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , which President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021.

Stahley, an instructing licensed optician for the Ohio State's College of Optometry , has previously served on Whitehall City Council and is a member of the Franklin County GOP central committee.

The Republican ran on a platform that included health insurance reforms, limited federal government intervention, investments in public safety and policing, and term limits for elected officials.

Stahley's campaign congratulated Beatty in an email to The Dispatch Tuesday.

Beatty had previously told The Dispatch that her plans for another term include codifying Roe v. Wade to reinstate abortion rights nationwide, protecting Social Security and Medicare, passing universal pre-k to make all Ohio children eligible for public preschool, and restoring monthly payments through the expanded Child Tax Credit .

Beatty has also this year vowed to push for action on police reform at the federal level after Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer.

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty wins sixth term in U.S. House in Ohio's 3rd district

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District

Explore more race results below. Former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert ran against state Rep. Emilia Sykes in Ohio's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District encompasses Akron, the 5th largest city in the state and Sykes' hometown. Sykes' father, state Sen. Vernon Sykes, participated in redrawing the congressional...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That’s what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance had the backing of...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan abortion ballot initiative

When Republicans swept all three races for the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, they swept away hopes that the court would find that the state Constitution protects the right to an abortion. So on Wednesday, abortion-rights activists were strategizing over when and how to get a measure on the ballot that would amend the Ohio […] The post In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan abortion ballot initiative appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer

Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Eminent domain case gets sent back by the Ohio Supreme Court

A Mahoning County landowner who is fighting an eminent domain case over a bike trial expansion lost his appeal with the state’s highest court. The Nov. 1 decision by the Ohio Supreme Court didn’t address the issue at the heart of the case: whether Mill Creek MetroParks can take control of Edward Schlegel’s land to expand its rails-to-trails bike path through rural Green Township. The court instead batted the case back down to a lower court.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Trump ally Bob Paduchik, leader of Ohio GOP, plans to step aside in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The top ally and advisor to Donald Trump who chairs the Ohio Republican Party said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in January. Robert Paduchik's announcement came in a letter to members of the State Executive and Central Committees following Tuesday night's sweeping GOP victories for U.S. Senate, governor and Ohio Supreme Court and Ohio Legislature.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump Ohio wins: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two of the bright spots of otherwise miserable Midterm election results for Donald Trump were in Ohio with the wins of J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate and Trump’s former White House aide Max Miller for the U.S. House. As desperate to up his win total...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy