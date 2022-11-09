2022 election: Lafayette Parish schools get tax renewed by narrow vote

Lafayette Parish residents renewed the school system's largest millage by a narrow vote on Tuesday. The tax passed with 54% of the vote in complete but unofficial results.

The millage is expected to generate around $37 million each year beginning in 2025.

"Renewal of this millage is one more way our community has shown how much Lafayette Parish values public education," the Lafayette Parish School System said in a statement. "The money from this tax helps support safe day-to-day school operations, provides additional instructional support, and addresses essential staffing needs so that we can remain competitive and provide our students with a high-quality education. We are grateful for the continued support of Lafayette Parish voters."

The millage renewal sets a new rate of 16.7 mills on all taxable property in the parish for 10 years, running from 2025 through 2034. This millage is the largest of four that fund LPSS, generating around $37 million annually for school operations, essential staff and instructional support.

The new rate is lower than the current 17.88 mills.

The renewal was closer this year than it was the last time it was renewed in 2012, when it passed with 66% of the vote. The parish also had significantly higher turnout in 2012 than it did this year, with 2012 being a presidential election year.

In 2012, Lafayette Parish had around 67.5% turnout with around 84,280 residents voting on the millage renewal. This year, the turnout was around 42.3% with 67,643 residents voting on the renewal. Even with turnout falling by more than 20%, more Lafayette Parish voters voted against the renewal this year than in 2012.

This year, the difference between passing and failing was only around 5,000 total votes.

For example, a person with a home valued at $100,000 currently would pay around $178.80 each year, or $44.70 with a homestead exemption. With the proposed rate, the same homeowner would pay $167 per year or around $41.70 with a homestead exemption.

For a home valued at around $250,000, the current rate costs the owner about $447 per year, or $312.90 if they claim the homestead exemption. Under the reduced rate, they would pay around $417.50, or $292.25 with the exemption.

Businesses should also see rates fall. A commercial property valued at $1 million currently pays around $1,788 per year, which would fall to around $1,670 in 2025.

In 2021, the tax brought in around $39.4 million, while the three other school board property taxes raised around $39.8 million combined. Even though the proposition sets a lower tax rate, the school board is expected to bring in more money, thanks to an increase in property values.

