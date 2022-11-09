ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

What’s next for Ime Udoka after fallout with Nets?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most respected NBA reporters out there today. He’s almost never wrong when it comes to his famed Woj bombs. However, he did drop the ball when he previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach was pretty much a done deal.
BOSTON, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out

Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”

The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
TMZ.com

NBA's Malik Beasley Welcomes Baby Girl With Montana Yao

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's family is growing -- the NBA player just announced they welcomed their second child after getting back together. The Utah Jazz guard broke the news that his daughter, Mia Love Beasley, was born on Friday ... sharing special photos alongside Yao in the hospital bed shortly after the baby arrived.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy