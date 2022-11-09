Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard says he was willing to return to Lakers, team didn’t want to give multi-year deals to players over 30
The Dwight Howard and Lakers partnership has been one that has experienced lots of ups and downs throughout three different stints. It was never lower than in his first stint, it was never higher than him helping the Lakers win a title and it was a roller coaster in-between. After...
What’s next for Ime Udoka after fallout with Nets?
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most respected NBA reporters out there today. He’s almost never wrong when it comes to his famed Woj bombs. However, he did drop the ball when he previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach was pretty much a done deal.
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."
LeBron James claps back at the scrutiny towards his play.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
Ime Udoka reportedly expected to land another coaching job despite Nets snub
The Nets decided not to hire Ime Udoka, but he’s expected to eventually land another head coaching job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski said Brooklyn conducted a thorough investigation of the suspended Celtics coach, but determined it was “too difficult” to bring him on board because of the turmoil surrounding the team.
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan once roasted former teammate Scott Williams for wearing a sweater with holes on it.
The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out
Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career
Richard Jefferson doesn't think that LeBron James should have signed an extension with the Lakers during the summer.
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
Report: Lakers promised LeBron they would compete to get him to extend, and he doesn’t want to waste another season
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
John Salley Doesn’t Believe LeBron James Will Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the All-Time NBA Scoring Record
John Salley had a bizarre take on LeBron James' chances of becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. The post John Salley Doesn’t Believe LeBron James Will Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the All-Time NBA Scoring Record appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce
In the last few weeks, Russell Westbrook has gone from being the most worrisome problem for the Los Angeles Lakers to becoming arguably the only player who is constantly playing well, apart from LeBron James. The credit for it goes to head coach Darvin Ham for convincing Westbrook to come off the bench.
Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"
Paul George subtly roasted Patrick Beverley after outplaying him in the Clippers vs. Lakers' recent game.
NBA's Malik Beasley Welcomes Baby Girl With Montana Yao
Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's family is growing -- the NBA player just announced they welcomed their second child after getting back together. The Utah Jazz guard broke the news that his daughter, Mia Love Beasley, was born on Friday ... sharing special photos alongside Yao in the hospital bed shortly after the baby arrived.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’ red-hot start busting tank
A month ago, if you told Utah Jazz fans that they would lead the West after 13 games, they would’ve laughed you out of the room. After all, Danny Ainge just traded both of their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The tank for Victor Wembenyama was supposed to banner Utah’s season.
