Axios

Where local SF races landed overnight

It was a good night for San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Why it matters: Though she wasn't up for re-election, five public officials Breed appointed earlier this year — due to school board and district attorney recalls, and a vacant seat in District 6 — were all leading their respective races, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday night.
Axios

How San Francisco voted on Prop. 30

San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections. The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.
48hills.org

The SF Election isn’t over

The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
KRON4 News

Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?

Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
San Francisco Examiner

Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her

One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
KRCB 104.9

Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in.   The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace.   One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
KTVU FOX 2

2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
