Where local SF races landed overnight
It was a good night for San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Why it matters: Though she wasn't up for re-election, five public officials Breed appointed earlier this year — due to school board and district attorney recalls, and a vacant seat in District 6 — were all leading their respective races, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday night.
How San Francisco voted on Prop. 30
San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections. The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
The ultimate guide to the factions of San Francisco politics
Democrats in San Francisco have balkanized into feuding factions, each competing for power within the formal structure of the party.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
48hills.org
The SF Election isn’t over
The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
San Francisco may see tectonic political shift Tuesday after heated westside race
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As San Franciscans head to the polls, residents of the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood are voting on one of today’s most contentious races — and the results could help propel a political shift in the city’s government. Supervisor Gordon Mar is facing former San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee member and […]
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
Bay Area restaurants Hi Felicia, Itria and more added to Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants earned recognition from the Michelin Guide.
Boichik Bagels officially opens its second Bay Area store in Palo Alto
"There's a lot of hungry ex-pat New Yorkers here."
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?
Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
sfstandard.com
With 40% of San Francisco Ballots Uncounted, Here Are the Paths to Victory
The SF Department of Elections announced this morning that 40% of San Francisco ballots remain uncounted, which means that there’s still plenty of room for movement in close races. From here on in, it’s a slow bandage-ripping-off process as we’ll receive results every day at 4 p.m. from Thursday...
Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her
One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in. The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace. One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SFGate
