photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in. The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace. One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO