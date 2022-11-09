Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
GOP candidate for Iowa auditor to ask for recount in race separated by 2,600 votes
The Republican candidate in the Iowa auditor race plans to ask for a recount, according to Iowa's News Now CBS affiliate in Des Moines KCCI. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand is leading the race by only 2,614 votes. Sand has 600,090 to Republican Todd Halbur's 597,476. Sand claimed victory on Twitter...
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
KIMT
Iowa State Rep. Sharon Steckman says Republican Doug Campbell is requesting a recount after Tuesday's defeat
CERRO GORDO COUNTY-Iowa's State Rep. Sharon Steckman said her 2022 Midterm opponent for the House District 59 race, Republican Doug Campbell, is requesting a recount after losing to her by more than 6% of the vote. Steckman won Tuesday's election with more than 53% of the vote, while Campbell garnered...
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
KCCI.com
Republicans sweep key Iowa races
DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed
Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Senate Republicans To Have ‘Super Majority’ In 2023
Statewide Iowa — Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate. Jack Whitver is the GOP leader in the Senate. In January, the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates, and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments. Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, says his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.
Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election
The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election.
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Long-Serving Democrats Unseated In Midterms
(Des Moines, IA) — Two of Iowa’s longest-serving Democrats have lost their bid for re-election. In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Tom Miller conceded late Tuesday night to Republican challenger Brenna Bird. Miller served as Iowa Attorney General for 27 years, starting in 1995. Republican Roby Smith unseated the nation’s longest-serving state treasurer. Democrat Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald was in office for 39 years going back to 1983.
KCCI.com
Iowa gun rights amendment passes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
iheart.com
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
Iowa voters ready for ‘divisiveness’ to end after midterm elections
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Voters were heading to the polls today, and there were no problems with the tallies. Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson said there were around 4,500 absentee ballots and most of those have been returned. She added that the marking pens used on the ballot had raised some eyebrows, but no problems in […]
