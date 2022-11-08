Read full article on original website
Viral weight loss TikTok videos lead to short supply of one diabetes medication
Prescription drugs can help manage Type 2 diabetes. However, one of those drugs – Ozempic - is in short supply lately because of a viral TikTok craze, which highlights its weight loss effects.
Healthline
Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy: Treatment for Kidney Stones
Ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy (ULL) is a medical procedure that breaks up kidney stones lodged in a ureter. Ureters are the tubes that connect your kidneys and bladder. Kidney stones affect about 1 in 10 people in the United States, and their prevalence has risen. Doctors use many interventions to treat the condition. ULL combines two procedures:
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
It can be a lifesaver for families who chose to bank the cells. But others wonder, “Will I ever use it and more importantly will it work?’”
Real Nose Grown on Woman’s Arm was Transplanted to her Face
A woman in France grew a nose on her arm to transplant after losing a large portion of her own nose during cancer treatment. A woman from Toulouse, France, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2013 to treat nasal cavity cancer, during which she had to have a portion of her nose amputated. However, she couldn't develop her nose even after several attempts at reconstruction and prosthetics.
BBC
Lab-grown blood gives hope says sickle cell sufferer
A women with sickle cell disease said the possibility of lab-grown blood has given her "hope" for the future. The aim of the new research is to help those with ultra-rare blood groups who need regular transfusions. Toks Odesanmi has sickle cell disease and goes to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge...
News-Medical.net
Study: No significant difference in cancer risk in rheumatology patients with history of malignancy taking DMARDs
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found no significant difference in cancer risk in patients with rheumatic disease and a history of malignancy taking biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs compared to those treated with TNF inhibitors (Abstract #0267). Patients with...
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO: Topical Berdazimer Gel for Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum
A discussion with Dr. Lal regarding a recent 12-week trial evaluating the use of topical berdazimer gel for molluscum contagiosum. During a recent interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD, the director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery for Affiliated Dermatology Scottsdale, spoke on recent clinical trial data regarding berdazimer gel. Lal also holds the social media chair position for the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.
physiciansweekly.com
An Investigation of Clinical Phenotyping and Treatment of Chronic Prostatitis in Middle Eastern and North African Men
The efficiency of UPOINT-based multimodal therapy for patients with chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) was assessed, and parameters that may be related to clinical improvement were identified by researchers for a study. Patients with CP/CPPS participated in the retrospective research that was carried out. Patients were categorized using the...
