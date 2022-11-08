ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy: Treatment for Kidney Stones

Ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy (ULL) is a medical procedure that breaks up kidney stones lodged in a ureter. Ureters are the tubes that connect your kidneys and bladder. Kidney stones affect about 1 in 10 people in the United States, and their prevalence has risen. Doctors use many interventions to treat the condition. ULL combines two procedures:
Medical News Today

Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?

Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
Maya Devi

Real Nose Grown on Woman’s Arm was Transplanted to her Face

A woman in France grew a nose on her arm to transplant after losing a large portion of her own nose during cancer treatment. A woman from Toulouse, France, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2013 to treat nasal cavity cancer, during which she had to have a portion of her nose amputated. However, she couldn't develop her nose even after several attempts at reconstruction and prosthetics.
BBC

Lab-grown blood gives hope says sickle cell sufferer

A women with sickle cell disease said the possibility of lab-grown blood has given her "hope" for the future. The aim of the new research is to help those with ultra-rare blood groups who need regular transfusions. Toks Odesanmi has sickle cell disease and goes to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge...
hcplive.com

Karan Lal, DO: Topical Berdazimer Gel for Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum

A discussion with Dr. Lal regarding a recent 12-week trial evaluating the use of topical berdazimer gel for molluscum contagiosum. During a recent interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD, the director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery for Affiliated Dermatology Scottsdale, spoke on recent clinical trial data regarding berdazimer gel. Lal also holds the social media chair position for the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
physiciansweekly.com

An Investigation of Clinical Phenotyping and Treatment of Chronic Prostatitis in Middle Eastern and North African Men

The efficiency of UPOINT-based multimodal therapy for patients with chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) was assessed, and parameters that may be related to clinical improvement were identified by researchers for a study. Patients with CP/CPPS participated in the retrospective research that was carried out. Patients were categorized using the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy