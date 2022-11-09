ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

hottytoddy.com

No Major Issues Reported at Lafayette County Polls

While some Mississippi towns dealt with some big Election Day issues, including a cyberattack on the Mississippi Sectary of the State’s website, it was fairly smooth sailing in Lafayette County, according to Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby. “We didn’t have any major issues,” Busby said. Busby said...
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge

Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
desotocountynews.com

Election Results 2022

Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
actionnews5.com

5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control. The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for...
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates

DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district continues path to local control

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
hottytoddy.com

LOU Community Celebrates, Honors Local Veterans

The annual Veterans Day Celebration was held Friday morning on the front lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse. The guest speaker was U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, who is also a Major General and Assistant Adjutant General with the Mississippi National Guard. Kelly thanked all veterans. “Freedom is not free,” Kelly...
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
wtva.com

Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
panolian.com

South Panola High School Beauty Revue

Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
Oxford Eagle

Oxford man charged with molestation

On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose. Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette...
wtva.com

It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
osoblanco.org

Who is Brandon Theesfeld? Brandon Theesfeld’s Letter to Parents, Dad Daniel on Ally Kostial Murder, Details discussed

The more facts that surfaced about the murder of Ally Kostial, the more fascinating the information got. The following information will supply you with all the details you need about Brandon Theesfeld and his family. Brandon Theesfeld, a classmate of Ally’s at the University of Mississippi, was ultimately found guilty of her murder after being arrested in connection with it. In addition, he was found guilty of the murder charges against Ally Kostial in August 2021. He pleaded guilty and received a life sentence.
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Molestation Charge from ‘Mulitple’ Years Ago

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly assaulting a minor. On Oct. 26, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred “multiple” years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child...
wtva.com

Law enforcement respond to overnight shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement responded to an overnight shooting in Tupelo. Battalion Chief Terry Robinson with the Tupelo Fire Department confirmed it happened at Holland's Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. on Saturday. That is off of North Gloster Street. WTVA's cameras were there. Police put up caution...
hottytoddy.com

Veterans Day Closings, Garbage Collection and More

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, most local, state and non-essential federal government offices will be closed Friday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Friday.
