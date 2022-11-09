Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
No Major Issues Reported at Lafayette County Polls
While some Mississippi towns dealt with some big Election Day issues, including a cyberattack on the Mississippi Sectary of the State’s website, it was fairly smooth sailing in Lafayette County, according to Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby. “We didn’t have any major issues,” Busby said. Busby said...
hottytoddy.com
Fondren, Kilpatrick Head to Runoff Election; Wilkinson Wins OSD Seat
Lafayette County’s first County Judge will be a woman. Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will face off during the Nov. 29 runoff election. Fondren garnered the most votes Tuesday, with 2,432 votes, about 20 percent, and Kilpatrick earned 2,160 votes, or close to 18 percent. The other six...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge
Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
desotocountynews.com
Election Results 2022
Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
actionnews5.com
5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control. The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates
DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
Mississippi school district continues path to local control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
hottytoddy.com
LOU Community Celebrates, Honors Local Veterans
The annual Veterans Day Celebration was held Friday morning on the front lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse. The guest speaker was U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, who is also a Major General and Assistant Adjutant General with the Mississippi National Guard. Kelly thanked all veterans. “Freedom is not free,” Kelly...
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
wtva.com
Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
panolian.com
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
Oxford Eagle
Oxford man charged with molestation
On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose. Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are...
osoblanco.org
Who is Brandon Theesfeld? Brandon Theesfeld’s Letter to Parents, Dad Daniel on Ally Kostial Murder, Details discussed
The more facts that surfaced about the murder of Ally Kostial, the more fascinating the information got. The following information will supply you with all the details you need about Brandon Theesfeld and his family. Brandon Theesfeld, a classmate of Ally’s at the University of Mississippi, was ultimately found guilty of her murder after being arrested in connection with it. In addition, he was found guilty of the murder charges against Ally Kostial in August 2021. He pleaded guilty and received a life sentence.
hottytoddy.com
wtva.com
Law enforcement respond to overnight shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement responded to an overnight shooting in Tupelo. Battalion Chief Terry Robinson with the Tupelo Fire Department confirmed it happened at Holland's Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. on Saturday. That is off of North Gloster Street. WTVA's cameras were there. Police put up caution...
actionnews5.com
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week. A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville. “This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait...
hottytoddy.com
Veterans Day Closings, Garbage Collection and More
Due to the Veterans Day holiday, most local, state and non-essential federal government offices will be closed Friday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Friday.
