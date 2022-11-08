Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Discloses Holdings Data of 6 Coins Totaling Approx $70B
The cryptocurrency exchange will be soon publishing Merkle tree proof of funds. The value of BNB tokens held by the exchange is $16.1 billion. The cold wallet addresses of Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, have been made public. Binance’s continuous dedication to openness was highlighted as a reason for the change. However, throughout the next weeks, the cryptocurrency exchange will be publishing Merkle tree proof of funds.
thenewscrypto.com
LBank Announces To Publish of an Auditable Merkle Tree & Proof of Reserves (POF)
Global crypto exchange, LBank, has recently announced that it will share its Merkle-tree proof-of-reserves, in view of recent concerns about the opaque nature of certain industry issues. LBank gave a public statement on November 9th stating that the exchange hopes to facilitate industry transparency and built a strong foundation of trust between exchanges and investors.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX U.S Plans To Enable Withdrawal of Ethereum and MATIC
As per SBF, the outage is limited to FTX International. Recently FTX filed for bankruptcy. On Friday, FTX announced that ETH withdrawals will once again be available on the FTX US platform. In addition, customers who want to withdraw Polygon (MATIC) must cancel all outstanding withdrawals and submit a new withdrawal request as ERC20 MATIC.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Announces New Wave of Layoffs Firing Over 60 Employees
Just five months ago, Coinbase reduced its workforce by 18%. Armstrong said Coinbase is unaffected by the collapse of FTX or Alameda Research. Coinbase’s newest wave of layoffs is an indication that the exchange may still be seeking to reduce expenses in the current crypto bear market. According to Thursday’s report by The Information, more than sixty employees in Coinbase’s recruitment and institutional onboarding divisions will be let go.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com to Release Cold Wallet Addresses After Proof-Of-Reserve Pledge
Crypto.com to publish the list of cold wallet addresses and balances for major assets. The exchange’s CEO recently announced the publishing of its audited proof of reserves. Crypto.com, the Singapore-based crypto exchange firm, has made a recent announcement after it pledged to publish “audited proof of reserve.” According to a recent tweet from Kris Marszalek, the CEO of Crypto.com, the platform will publish the list of cold wallet addresses and balances for major digital assets within 24 hours, by denoting “full transparency.”
thenewscrypto.com
BlockFi Limits User Activities Due to Uncertain FTX Situation
BlockFi declared halting of withdrawals “as per their terms”. FTX’s acquisition invites to Binance have also reached a dead-end. BlockFi, one of the leading crypto lending firms has declared withdrawal halting “as per their terms”. The clients are furthermore restricted from depositing in BlockFi wallets and interest accounts.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitfinex CTO Shares Proof of Reserves Following FTX Turmoil
Ardoino published Bitfinex’s proof of reserves on GitHub. Bitfinex has also released an open-source library in June 2018 named Antani. Transparency about the actual deposits held by crypto exchanges and companies is especially important in light of the failure of significant crypto ecosystems this year, such as FTX and Terra LUNA. Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange, just made public their proof of reserves amidst widespread FUD in the crypto sector.
thenewscrypto.com
Creator Royalties Will Stay on NFT Marketplace OpenSea
OpenSea said on Saturday that it was reviewing its approach towards royalty payments. The NFT artist or creator determines the royalty rate. OpenSea, the most prominent NFT marketplace, has declared that despite strong community resistance, it would continue to demand creator royalties on NFTs. Following a spate of competing marketplaces...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO CZ Cautions of Cascading Effects Due to FTX Fall
The terrible decline of FTX has been front-page news everywhere this week. As per CZ, the imploding cryptocurrency platform is the first domino. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that the devaluation of FTX will have “cascading effects” during a conference in India. The CEO thinks a catastrophe is approaching, and the imploding cryptocurrency platform is the first domino.
thenewscrypto.com
California Becomes the First U.S. State to Launch Investigation on the Collapse of FTX
California’s DFPI started to investigate the FTX liquidity crisis. The DFPI regulators requested the affected consumers to “File a complaint”. Thus, California becomes the first U.S. state to initiate the probe. The current critical crisis of FTX crypto exchange is creating a significant impact on the whole...
thenewscrypto.com
Over $1 Billion of Customer Funds Missing From FTX Records
FTX had moved about $10 billion to Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried utilized a “backdoor” in FTX’s accounting system as per sources. At least $1 billion in customer deposits have reportedly vanished from the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. Two former...
thenewscrypto.com
SEC Chairman Gensler Discusses Crypto Regulation Following FTX Drops
A U.S. congressman is looking into whether Gensler helped the FTX CEO . According to Gensler, Platforms for crypto trading and lending should “come in, talk to us, and become registered. In an interview, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed cryptocurrency regulation...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX CEO Reportedly Moved $4 Billion To Struggling Alameda Research
A significant percentage of Alameda’s $14.6 billion assets were held in FTT. Nearly 94% of SBF’s wealth was destroyed in less than three days. According to a Reuter’s report, when Alameda Research suffered a string of losses in its operations, FTX continued to assist the company using consumer monies. The loss of a $500 million loan agreement with the now-defunct crypto lender Voyager Digital was one of the biggest. The American branch of FTX spent $1.4 billion in an auction in September to acquire Voyager’s assets.
thenewscrypto.com
Withdrawals of USDT and USDC on Solana Halted by Crypto.com
During the last day, Solana’s price dropped by about half, to around $15. Customers can withdraw USDC and USDT using other networks though. Customers of the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com were informed today via an email that all deposits and withdrawals for the USDT and USDC tokens from Circle and Tether have been halted on the Solana network.
thenewscrypto.com
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino Has No Plans Pulling Up Falling FTX
FTX is currently at a $9.4 billion deficit and is facing liquidity crunch. Tether informed the community that it has no exposure to Alameda or FTX. More than one possible savior has backed out as the cryptocurrency exchange FTX struggles to plug a multi-billion dollar hole in its financial sheet. After Binance, Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino said on November 10 that the business has “any plans to invest or lend money to FTX/Alameda.”
thenewscrypto.com
User Wallets of FTX Witnesses Millions of Funds Being Drained
The hacker is converting his or her crypto holdings to unfreezable cryptocurrencies. Anyone using the FTX app is asked to refrain from updating or installing it. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange is seeing millions of funds disappear from user wallets. Nearly $600 million in unusual transactions were recorded in only a few hours, with some withdrawals including a shift from Tether to DAI. Moreover, the drainer is allegedly withdrawing StETH Solana, BNB, LINK, AVAX, MATIC, and other tokens as well. The hacker is converting his or her crypto holdings to unfreezable cryptocurrencies like DAI and ETH.
thenewscrypto.com
Indonesia Proposes New Crypto Regulator Amid Market Volatility
The amendment was recommended by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. The minister brought up the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market at the meeting. It has been announced by the Indonesian government that it plans to give the Financial Services Authority (OJK) responsibility for regulating, supervising, and overseeing the country’s expanding cryptocurrency investment market. Currently, market regulation is under the purview of the Ministry of Trade and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency.
thenewscrypto.com
Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London
Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote to attendees and engaging with partners and industry executives. The event is one of Europe’s most influential crypto events of 2022 and brought together influential leaders and industry experts from around the world.
thenewscrypto.com
Algorithmic Stablecoin USDD Depegs, Now Trading at $0.98
A whale executed a 4.49 million USDD to 4.46 million USDT exchange. The USD dropped to $0.975 on November 9 when another “whale” traded 6.65M USDD. Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, plans to provide a “holistic solution” to alleviate the liquidity crisis facing FTX. Meanwhile, on-chain data indicated that the algorithmic stablecoin USDD has unexpectedly begun depegging and was last trading at $0.98. A previous response from Justin Sun indicated that it is likely that Alameda is selling USD to cover liquidity at FTX. Right now, he claims, there is “basically panic sell on the Ethereum blockchain.”
thenewscrypto.com
CoinShares Reveals $30.3M Exposure To Struggling FTX
The firm made the withdrawal requests before FTX’s withdrawal freeze announcement. According to Mognetti, the company’s net asset worth was around $279.8 million. CoinShares, a cryptocurrency investment, and trading group, has revealed that $30.3 million was exposed to the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a statement released on...
Comments / 0