The hacker is converting his or her crypto holdings to unfreezable cryptocurrencies. Anyone using the FTX app is asked to refrain from updating or installing it. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange is seeing millions of funds disappear from user wallets. Nearly $600 million in unusual transactions were recorded in only a few hours, with some withdrawals including a shift from Tether to DAI. Moreover, the drainer is allegedly withdrawing StETH Solana, BNB, LINK, AVAX, MATIC, and other tokens as well. The hacker is converting his or her crypto holdings to unfreezable cryptocurrencies like DAI and ETH.

1 DAY AGO