These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Yale Daily News
At Fest Faves, customers can enjoy carnival eats and festival treats year-round
As they make their way up Whitney Avenue, New Haveners can now make a pit-stop at Fest Faves, the Elm City’s first year-round carnival-inspired restaurant. New Haven natives and self-proclaimed “foodies” Victoria Streeto and Eric Balcerzak opened Fest Faves at 15 Whitney Ave. in September of this year. Inside the decorated eatery, customers are offered carnival classics like jumbo corn dogs and funnel cake as well as more innovative fusion options, like a mac and cheese pretzel burger.
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life
The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
Eyewitness News
Light up Bristol blue
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Bobby T’s is hot dog king of Manchester, New Yorkers say the food reminds them of home
MANCHESTER — From April to the end of October, on the corner of Myrtle and Main streets, Bobby Turcotte sets up his small hot dog cart, serving 8-inch natural cased Mucke’s hot dogs and chilidogs. ADDRESS: Corner of Myrtle and Main streets, Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday (and some Saturdays)...
‘Tis the Season: Lake Compounce celebrates 10 years of Holiday Lights
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — As November trudges on, Connecticut residents are geared-up and ready for the holidays. One way to celebrate the season is Lake Compounce’s annual Holiday Lights event. The amusement park is celebrating its 10th year hosting Holiday Lights, set to run from November 19 through December 23. To celebrate the fan-favorite tradition, […]
Is Brookfield as Boring as Cromwell? Social Media Personality Says Yes
His screen name is @jimyofficial and he's not a fan of Brookfield, CT. Jimmy posted a video to Tik Tok recently called "Most Boring Places in CT" and Brookfield, CT was on the short list. In addition to Brookfield, Jimmy called the following boring places:. Cromwell. Woodbridge. Portland. Wallingford. Bethany.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
AJ, from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ, stays in a box for 24 hours to raise money and collect toys for children
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Would you live in a box for 24 hours? What if it were for a good cause? AJ, the cohost of Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 WPLR is living in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of East Haven. This year’s challenge will raise […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be
I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
DEEP adds 284 acres of hunting land in Tolland County
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers will have an additional 284 acres to hunt on in Tolland County this fall, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The land is part of the Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Hebron. DEEP manages a second Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area […]
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
