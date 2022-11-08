ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
astaga.com

Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges

Some days again, the crypto market was celebrating a big rally within the worth of main cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a exceptional restoration surpassing the $20K degree to $21,500. Nevertheless, the story rapidly modified because the FTT crash dragged the opposite tokens down. Because of the ongoing FTX disaster within the...
crypto-academy.org

Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
CoinTelegraph

Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
cryptobriefing.com

The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime

The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
TheStreet

Coinbase Says It's in No Danger of Running Out of Cash

Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report wants to take the lead. The most popular platform for trading cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in the United States wants to be proactive and not let speculation dominate its news. After the unexpected debacle of FTX.com, one of its big rivals, Coinbase wants...

