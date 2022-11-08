Read full article on original website
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
KCCI.com
Chocolate makers reporting booming sales — here's why
Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?. Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off. In the third quarter, sales of Hershey's chocolates, which include Reese's, Kit...
Cultimate Foods Raises €700k To Develop Cultivated Fat for Hybrid Alt-Meat Products
Fat is sexy, don’t you know? In particular, the type of fat made without killing any animals. One company working on such a fat is Cultimate Foods, a Berlin-based startup developing cultivated fat for hybrid alt-meat products. The company announced it has raised a pre-seed €700 thousand round led by Big Idea Ventures, ProVeg International, and Realum.cloud.
