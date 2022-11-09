ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)

ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

One Lancaster County commissioner race still unclear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The results are in for the Lancaster County commissioner races in Districts 1 and 3. The winner in District 5 can’t be declared with certainty. Last updated: November 9, 2022 12:16 am 12:16 am CST. Sean Flowerday has won the 2022 election for District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Sarpy County races

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
doniphanherald.com

Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Voter turnout in Lancaster County

The two lawsuits follow data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, including about 5,000 Nebraskans. Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
iheart.com

Ho-Chunk Nation Secures Gaming Operator License For Omaha, Lincoln Casinos

(Omaha, NE) -- Ho-Chunk Nation now has its gaming operator license for the planned Warhorse Casino in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the license Wednesday. Ho-Chunk says the license will allow it to secure $700-million in financing to help build a casino at Horseman's Park in Omaha and a casino in Lincoln. Construction on the Omaha casino began back in July and should be done in early 2024.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

2023’s Best Cities For Veterans

(KFOR NEWS November 10, 2022) Ahead of Veterans Day on Friday, the website, LawnStarter, compared this country’s 200 biggest cities to find the best cities for veterans. Taking into account housing, mental and physical health needs, employment and affordability…Lincoln came in #39. Omaha ranked 73rd. Providence, Rhode Island is #1.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels classes Friday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

