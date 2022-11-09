(Omaha, NE) -- Ho-Chunk Nation now has its gaming operator license for the planned Warhorse Casino in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the license Wednesday. Ho-Chunk says the license will allow it to secure $700-million in financing to help build a casino at Horseman's Park in Omaha and a casino in Lincoln. Construction on the Omaha casino began back in July and should be done in early 2024.

