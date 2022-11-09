Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County attorney race tightens with about 3,600 votes left to count
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Election Commission released an updated count of votes in the 2022 midterm election Thursday. The updated count shows a tightening margin in the race for county attorney, with two legislative candidates gaining slightly. In the race for county attorney, State Sen. Adam...
doniphanherald.com
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
klkntv.com
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen begins administration construction with transition appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has begun assembling a team for his transition into the governor’s mansion. Dave Lopez, the former assistant attorney general under Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson, will serve as the transition team’s director and Chief of Staff. Lopez also represented State...
doniphanherald.com
Election Commission counting remaining 7,350 ballots that could impact some Lancaster County races
Election day is over, but the vote count isn’t. In Lancaster County, the election commissioner released unofficial vote totals early Wednesday morning — a nearly 54% voter turnout — but about 7,350 ballots remained to be counted. And in some races, that could make a difference. In...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights supporters in Nebraska vow to take fight to ballot box if needed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed that a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given the midterm election results.
klkntv.com
One Lancaster County commissioner race still unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The results are in for the Lancaster County commissioner races in Districts 1 and 3. The winner in District 5 can’t be declared with certainty. Last updated: November 9, 2022 12:16 am 12:16 am CST. Sean Flowerday has won the 2022 election for District...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Sarpy County races
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
doniphanherald.com
Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
1011now.com
Voter turnout in Lancaster County
The two lawsuits follow data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, including about 5,000 Nebraskans. Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
Kearney Hub
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
iheart.com
Ho-Chunk Nation Secures Gaming Operator License For Omaha, Lincoln Casinos
(Omaha, NE) -- Ho-Chunk Nation now has its gaming operator license for the planned Warhorse Casino in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the license Wednesday. Ho-Chunk says the license will allow it to secure $700-million in financing to help build a casino at Horseman's Park in Omaha and a casino in Lincoln. Construction on the Omaha casino began back in July and should be done in early 2024.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
kfornow.com
2023’s Best Cities For Veterans
(KFOR NEWS November 10, 2022) Ahead of Veterans Day on Friday, the website, LawnStarter, compared this country’s 200 biggest cities to find the best cities for veterans. Taking into account housing, mental and physical health needs, employment and affordability…Lincoln came in #39. Omaha ranked 73rd. Providence, Rhode Island is #1.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
kfornow.com
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska Signs Five Prospects On National Letter of Intent Signing Day
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 9)–The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023...
doniphanherald.com
Two Lancaster County Board incumbents win reelection, along with one newcomer
By the end of the night, the most hotly contested race in Lancaster County ended with County Attorney Pat Condon holding onto his job, though there are still more than 7,300 ballots yet to count. Condon, who's been a prosecutor in the office for 32 years, was ahead of Adam...
