Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
astaga.com
Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges
Some days again, the crypto market was celebrating a big rally within the worth of main cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a exceptional restoration surpassing the $20K degree to $21,500. Nevertheless, the story rapidly modified because the FTT crash dragged the opposite tokens down. Because of the ongoing FTX disaster within the...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Bleed $130 Billion in 12 Hours as Contagion Continues
Crypto markets are hemorrhaging at the moment in one of the largest daily slumps this year. The move has been ignited by this week’s FTX and Binance battle. In one of the largest and fastest market crashes of the year, $132 billion has been wiped out of crypto assets. What is more remarkable is that this has happened over the past 12 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Over $250,000,000 in Bitcoin Withdrawn From FTX, but One Group of Investors Isn’t Touching Their BTC: Glassnode
Blockchain metrics platform Glassnode says that FTX witnessed a massive Bitcoin (BTC) outflow amid news of liquidity challenges at the crypto exchange. Glassnode says that approximately 14,500 Bitcoin left FTX at the height of the panic caused by information filtering out that the crypto exchange was on the cusp of insolvency.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Drop for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX) and Two ETH Rivals
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader is warning of a further drop in digital asset prices after a rough week for crypto. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 627,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins are all set to experience double-digit percentage losses. “For the last...
Bitcoin falls to 2-year low after Binance decides not to rescue FTX
Bitcoin prices fell below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020 after Binance decided not to go ahead with the FTX deal, Coin Desk reported. If FTX's insolvency was a surprise for many crypto investors, more revelations about the company would send shockwaves throughout the industry. Cryptocurrencies began this...
cryptobriefing.com
The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime
The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Ethereum Rival Still Looking Strong
A widely followed analyst is laying out his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-rivals as the crypto market goes deeper into the red territory. In a new video, Jason Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin may see a recovery from the crypto exchange FTX-driven market crash if it breaches above $18,150.
forkast.news
Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. After an initial review, Binance said in a statement Wednesday that it had significant concerns that convinced it to back out of the deal. “In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.
Comments / 0