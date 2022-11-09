ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 49

Jessica Cherie
1d ago

so glad to hear she was found and okay. with everything happening to women these days anything could have happened to her. 🙏🏼

Reply(2)
18
James Cooper
1d ago

wow, that was scary glad she's safe having a grown daughter living in a neighboring city everytime the news flashes about a woman hurt I'm on the phone, texting, messaging her and when I get two words back I'm relieved (I'm okay)

Reply
9
Jan Smedley
1d ago

sounds like she stayed by her car. and smart enough to use her head. weather up there can change quickly. and can turn very nasty. glad this one has a great ending.

Reply
4
Related
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA
104.3 WOW Country

Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most

We’ve definitely noticed some extreme growth in Idaho this year — so many people are moving here!. But something we probably don’t think about very often is where are people from here moving to?. There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares the three most popular destinations...
IDAHO STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
ARIZONA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KTLA

Jackpot! Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena

California has a new billionaire. A Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, matched all six numbers in Monday night’s record $2.04 billion jackpot, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road. “Somebody is holding […]
ALTADENA, CA
WBKR

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
REDDING, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th Birthday

Latoya Thomas, affectionately called “Toya” by family and friends, was excited about her 25th birthday. Latoya worked for the Bosley Medical Center, and on September 30, 2000, she celebrated at her job with her co-workers after their shifts ended. Latoya left the Bosley Medical Center around 9:00 pm. Latoya lived in the Riverside Terrace Apartments in Hayward, California, with her 4-year-old daughter and was dating a man named Nathan Noel. Her mother babysat her daughter while Latoya worked.
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy