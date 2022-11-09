ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida democrat becomes first Generation Z member to win seat in Congress

By The Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, heads to an interview in Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2022. Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a congressional primary, in the House race in Florida's 10th District. Photo for The Washington Post by Thomas Simonetti

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish on Tuesday for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives had gone according to prediction, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a “Christian, conservative, constitutionalist” candidate for office, was handily defeated.

