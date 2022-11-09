Read full article on original website
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
Why Arizona election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend as officials tallied votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in races including Senate and governor. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past...
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women’s volleyball team after they were stolen from a Southern California home. The medals were being temporarily stored at a Laguna Hills home and were inside a...
