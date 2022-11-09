ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Johnston County School Board poised to add 3 new members

By Drew Jackson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A certainty on Tuesday’s ballot: the Johnston County Board of Education will seat three new members in the latest shakeup in a tumultuous year that’s included protests against mask wearing and Critical Race Theory and a censured board member.

A May primary cut a field of 13 possible school board members down to six candidates for Tuesday’s general election.

The six school board candidates were Kevin Donovan, Mark Lane, Rick Mercier, Terry Tippett, Michelle Antoine and Melissa Bowers.

With early voting and all precincts reporting results, Donovan, Tippett and Antoine are currently set to join the Johnston school board.

The three new school board candidates all carried endorsements from the conservative PAC Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government, which was created at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year as Johnston’s school board faced protests over mask wearing in the classroom and Critical Race Theory. The mask protests drew outgoing Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn 200 miles from his district to lead a rally in Smithfield.

The subject of Critical Race Theory, which school leaders denied was part of any curriculum in the district, led to a new policy establishing strict rules about how history and racism are taught.

Tippett, a retired teacher, collected the most votes, with 36,542 in unofficial results, followed by Donovan at 30,380 and Antoine with 29,667, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Johnston County schools bond

Johnston County voters overwhelmingly approved a $177,000,000 bond measure meant to fund county school projects. The bond was supported by 65 percent of Johnston voters.

Outgoing school board chair Todd Sutton said the bond is largely structured to address maintenance issues such as aging HVAC systems and overcrowding in the quickly growing school district. He said there are currently 186 mobile classrooms on county campuses, which Sutton deemed a safety hazard.

The bond is one of three Johnston expects to put on ballots over the next four years, Sutton said, funding building projects for the next decade.

“If we don’t look at building additional schools to accommodate the growth, it’s a safety hazard and incurs unwanted costs,” Sutton said.

JoCo school board turnover

The Johnston County school board is poised to look quite different in its next term, with chair Sutton and members Terri Sessoms and Al Byrd departing. Both Sutton and Sessoms declined to seek reelection and Byrd didn’t collect enough votes in the May primary to make it to the November ballot.

Another school board member, Ronald Johnson, has been mired in controversy in recent months, including two censures from the Johnston County Board of Education calling for his resignation. Johnson was also fired from his job as a detective with the Smithfield Police Department due to what the agency deemed “detrimental personal conduct,” according to previous reporting in The News & Observer.

Sutton said he had mixed emotions about the timing of his exit from the Johnston school board and its chaotic year.

“I have a lot of vested interest in the school system excelling, so I have mixed emotions about not being able to continue to help direct our school system in the right direction,” Sutton said. “There’s been a lot of chaos and baseless allegations we’ve had to focus our attention on that takes attention away from the students and does a disservice to the school system.”

As the new school board is formed, Sutton said he prayed for a more focused term.

“My hope is the majority of the board keeps its eye on the prize, which is turning the school system around, and to try and eliminate unwanted distractions,” Sutton said.

Johnston Board of Commissioners

Three of the four Johnston County commissioner seats on Tuesday’s ballot were uncontested, as Republican incumbents Richard “Dickie” Braswell, Patrick Harris and Butch Lawter were reelected to new terms.

Incumbent Commissioner April Stephens looks to cruise to an easy reelection in her bid to hold the District 4 seat, collecting 46,765 votes to challenger Evelyn Sanders’ 28,121 with all precincts reporting.

With Stephens’ win, Johnston County Republicans continue to control every seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

Rep. White Announces School Safety Funding For Johnston County Schools

RALEIGH – Thanks to funding from the N.C. General Assembly, Johnston County Schools has been awarded $1,693,500 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year. The funding, which is part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced across the state by N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools, will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training, and services for students in crisis.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County 2022 midterm election results

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
16K+
Followers
584
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy