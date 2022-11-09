Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
Bay News 9
Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race with fewer than 100 votes separating her and her opponent Wednesday night in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.
Bay News 9
Expert breaks down Johnson's win over Barnes in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, once branded one of the "flippable five" seats that Democrats were hoping to win from Republicans in Tuesday's miterms, Democrat Mandela Barnes fell just short. It was an emotional exit for Barnes, who came within roughly 26,000 votes of unseating incumbent Ron Johnson and denying...
Bay News 9
Nevada's critical US Senate, House races too early to call
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate, were too early to call amid a plodding vote count that includes more than 100,000 ballots still to count that were delivered at drop boxes on Election Day and sent by mail.
Bay News 9
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
Bay News 9
Issue of economy and abortion dominated Texas' elections, survey says
The economy and immigration were two issues dominating Republican campaigns in Texas, and seem to have influenced voters to turn out in droves. Focusing on those hot topics may have pushed Gov. Greg Abbott to a third term. But what exactly was driving Texans to vote?. According to VoteCast, a...
Bay News 9
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Bay News 9
New York AG, DEC ask court to regulate, suspend Norlite plant amid suit
New York state Attorney General Letitia James' office and state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos filed a request in state Supreme Court on Friday asking the court mandate a Capital Region manufacturing and hazardous waste burning plant to monitor emission levels or stop operations amid an ongoing lawsuit.
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents react to Hurricane Nicole damage
Following Hurricane Ian, many in Volusia County did not have the time needed to strengthen and shore up their homes for Nicole. Hurricane Nicole dumped rain, and brought severe storm surge to Florida's coast. Several homes were severely damaged. Residents are beginning to pick up the pieces. Since the mandatory...
Bay News 9
PHOTOS: Weeks after Ian, Florida feels Nicole's effects
Here are a collection of photos of the destruction caused by Nicole from Spectrum News viewers. You can send your photos in by submitting them via the Spectrum News app. Remember to be safe and do not put yourself or others in danger for a photo.
Comments / 0