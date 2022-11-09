ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race

By Brett Hall
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pkk4J_0j3my7sa00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News’ next mayor.

The current planning commissioner has garnered 40% of the unofficial vote with 45 of 47 precincts reporting, over opponents Vice Mayor Saundra Cherry, Councilwoman Tina Vick, Councilman David Jenkins. The race has been the most expensive in the city’s history with nearly $327,000 raised so far between the four candidates running.

Jones will succeed Mayor McKinley Price, who decided not to run for a fourth term.

When it is all said and done, this will likely be the highest votes cast in a mayoral election in Newport News history. A new state law moved local elections from May to November in an effort to increase turnout. As of 3 p.m. turnout for the race was around 31%, according to the voter registrar.

Jones, 33, outraised his opponents combined by more than $116,000. Jones has never held public office before.

Newport News is the fourth largest city in Virginia with nearly 180,000 people.

Candidates had campaigned on fighting crime, increasing mental health services, economic development and modernizing city hall.

There are also three open city council seats. WAVY will have updates on those races.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 12

Lisa Hazelwood
3d ago

Finally somebody young with fresh ideas. Now we need fresh new faces Washington with fresh ideas. No election deniers, or evil violent people who are want to destroy democracy. Just fresh new ideas...FOR ALL AMERICAN CITIZENS!!👌

Reply
4
Robbin Reeves Via-Payton
3d ago

Well done mr jones. I see a very different, and best leadership in many years.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the heart of Ward 4 the Attucks Theater has stood watch over historic Church Street through times good and bad. It was the ideal location for an interview with 52-year old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree “Ruby” comes to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be making a stop in Suffolk on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy