Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO