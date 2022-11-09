Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Student Wins Y-Essay Contest
The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County (LWVDC) announced Gabby Bale of Ridgeview High School as the winner of the 2022 Y-Essay Contest. LWVDC initiated the Y-Essay Contest this year, open to all high school seniors in Deschutes County. The contest invited seniors to submit an original essay that answered the question “Why Vote?” Essays were blind judged by Deschutes County community members, including members of the media and educators. Once read each essay was assigned a score using a rubric and scoring tool created by the LWVDC Y-Essay Contest team.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
‘Pray For Snow’ Event Saturday
The 10 Barrel Pray for Snow Party celebrates its 11th year in Bend by offering a free, all ages event for the community, featuring live musical performances and film premieres. Bring your board and skis down for a free waxing by TACTICS and checkout local industry vendors, the release of...
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
Channel 6000
Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
mycentraloregon.com
BLM Burning Piles South of La Pine
If conditions are favorable, the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to burn 13 piles of logging slash in the Outback Project area Thursday, November 10. The 227-acre project is located roughly 1 mile southeast of La Pine within the Darlene Fire footprint from 2021. The piles are...
KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you!
As is customary, Deschutes County updated its election results just after midnight Wednesday. Here's some highlights: The post KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you! appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
New RDM Flights To Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines today begins new exclusive seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). Avelo is the only airline at RDM offering nonstop service to Palm Springs. Very low, one-way fares between RDM and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $39* are available at AveloAir.com. The new route will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on Mondays and Fridays. In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo flies nonstop between RDM and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – LA’s most popular and convenient airport.
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
kbnd.com
Fire Damages Brasada Ranch Building
POWELL BUTTE, OR -- Fire caused substantial damage to a maintenance building at Brasada Ranch, early Wednesday morning. Crook County Fire and Rescue responded just before 6 a.m. and found the large building fully involved in fire. Crews were able to knock down the flames then used hand lines to...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
mycentraloregon.com
Fire Rips Through Maintenance Building
A fire destroyed a large commercial maintenance building on SW Brasada Ranch Road, in Powell Butte Wednesday. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the building at 5:55 a.m. to find a large maintenance building fully involved in fire. Several large master streams were used to knock down the flames. Crews then used handlines to fully extinguish the fire.
mycentraloregon.com
Perry Appointed RSD Board Member
Robert Perry was appointed as the newest school board member at Wednesday evening’s board meeting. Five top candidates were interviewed by board members to fill a recently vacated position until June 30th, 2023. Four school board positions are up for ballot election in May of 2023. Anyone interested in...
KXL
Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again
Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
gorgenewscenter.com
Fentanyl seizure in The Dalles
On November 2nd, Officers from The City of The Dalles Police Department, in partnership with Wasco County Parole and Probation, served a search warrant in the city following a narcotics investigation. The warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 1109 pills of suspected fentanyl. This substance causes drug poisoning deaths and has no place in our community. The case has been referred to the Wasco County District Attorney for prosecution.
Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate
Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
Comments / 0