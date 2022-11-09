ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Kim Reynolds wins re-election, AP reports

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cRWe_0j3mxoWF00

DES MOINES, IOWA  –  Governor Kim Reynolds has won re-election to another four-year term as the chief executive of the State of Iowa, according to the Associated Press.  Reynolds, a Republican, was declared a winner early Tuesday night in her race against Democrat Deidre DeJear.

This is Reynolds’ second election win in the Governor’s race after she assumed the role in 2017 following Terry Branstad’s resignation.  Reynolds was the first woman ever elected Governor of Iowa.

Her challenger, DeJear, was seeking to become the second woman and first Black woman to lead the state of Iowa.The Associated Press is calling the race based on early returns, compared historic voting statistics, and other factors.  Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed. Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on […]
DES MOINES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne, AP reports

DES MOINES, IOWA  –  Republican Zach Nunn has upset Congresswoman Cindy Axne to win election to Congress representing Iowa’s third district, the Associated Press is reporting. The call of the race was delayed by reporting issues in two counties. Nunn has served as an Iowa state lawmaker since 2015. Axne was seeking her third term […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Randy Feenstra re-elected to Congress in Iowa, AP reports

DES MOINES, IOWA – Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has easily won re-election to the US House of Representatives, the Associated Press is reporting. Feenstra was challenged by Democrat Ryan Melton in the heavily Republican district. This will be Feenstra’s second term in Congress.The Associated Press is calling the race...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Gov. Reynolds appoints new Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — At the Iowa Veterans Cemetery Governor Kim Reynolds introduced her appointment for the Iowa Veterans Home Commandant. Todd Jacobus served 33 years in the Army, Army Reserve, and Iowa National Guard. His new position oversees not just the Veterans Home, but the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and the Iowa Department of Veteran’s Affairs. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Hinson wins re-election to Congress as Mathis concedes

DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded. It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in...
IOWA STATE
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Charles Grassley elected to 8th term in US Senate, AP reports

DES MOINES, IOWA  –  Iowa’s longest-serving US Senator is returning to Washington, D.C. for another six years.  Senator Charles Grassley has won the election for an eighth time, according to the Associated Press.  The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Mike Franken, a retired Navy Admiral. Grassley was first elected to the US Senate in 1980.  He […]
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Brenna Bird takes Attorney General, several blue seats expected to flip

Iowa Republicans are projected to flip several state office seats from blue to red. Statewide offices including the secretary of state, treasurer, secretary of agriculture, and attorney general are projected to be won by Republican candidates. Republican Brenna Bird won the Attorney General’s race after Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller conceded...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election

DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election. Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Republicans sweep key Iowa races

DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy