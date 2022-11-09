Clinton, Monroe, Washington counties all reporting final unofficial results

Follow live, unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election for Clinton, Monroe and Washington counties.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.

Clinton County Board District 1 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Nelson Heinzmann (i) (R) - 1,118 (59%)

Joe Jansen (R) - 1,376 (72%)

Ken Knolhoff (i) (R) - 1,313 (69%)

Clinton County Board District 2 (9 of 9 precincts reporting)

Holly Clark (R) - 1,432 (57%)

Bradley S. Knolhoff (i) (R) - 1,738 (69%)

Greg Riechman (R) - 1,309 (52%)

Clinton County Board District 3 (6 of 6 precincts reporting)

Mike Hilmes (R) - 1,947 (69%)

Ann Schroeder (R) - 2,140 (76%)

Michael G. Strieker (i) (R) - 2,102 (75%)

Clinton County Board District 4 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Michael D. Kuhl (R) - 2,352 (74%)

Michael B. Rakers (R) - 2,381 (75%)

David Veizer (R) - 2,103 (66%)

Clinton County Board District 5 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Gary Arentsen (R) - 2,030 (68%)

Curt Haselhorst (R) - 2,090 (71%)

Bruce Rapien (i) (R) - 2,133 (72%)

Monroe County Supervisor of Assessments (25 of 25 precincts reporting)

Sonja Madlinger (D) - 868

Carl D. Wuertz (i) (R) - 3,149

Monroe County Commissioner (25 of 25 precincts reporting)

Patrick J. Kelly (D) - 869

Vicki Koerber (i) (R) - 3,174

Washington County

Washington County Board District 1 (6 of 6 precincts reporting)

Eugene “Gene” Lamczyk Jr. (i) (R) - 1,384 (20.4%)

Kathy “Kate” Muenter (i) (D) - 749 (11.04%)

Gera L. Sims (D) - 547 (8.06%)

Rodney A. Small (i) (R) - 1,275 (18.79%)

Gary Suedmeyer (i) (R) - 1,375 (20.27%)

Larry G. Unverfehrt (i) (R) - 1,454 (21.43%)

County Board District 2 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Daniel M. Bronke (R) - 1,036 (19.38%)

Alan Hohlt (i) (R) - 1,179 (22.05%)

Dave Ibendahl (i) (R) - 1,258 (23.53%)

Brian Klingenberg (i) (R) - 1,267 (23.7%)

Dennis Shemonic (i) (D) - 607 (11.35%)

County Board District 3 (8 of 8 precincts reporting)

Douglas J. Bening (i) (R) - 1,386 (18.09%)

Eric Brammeier (i) (R) - 1,711 (22.33%)

David R. Karg (i) (R) - 1,516 (19.79%)

David A. Meyer (i) (R)- 1,431 (18.68%)

Paul Todd (R) - 1,617 (21.11%)

All results are unofficial until certified by election authorities. Local election officials have until Nov. 29 to send their election results to the Illinois State Board of Elections, which is scheduled to certify the official results on Dec. 5.