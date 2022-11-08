Live updates: Final, unofficial results are in for Madison County

Follow live, unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election for Madison County.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.

Madison County Clerk and Recorder (191 of 191 precincts reporting)

Linda Andreas - R - 49,573 (51.42%)





Debbie Ming-Mendoza - D - 46,842 (48.58%)

Madison County Board District 2 (8 of 8 precincts reporting)

Charles (CJ) Metheny - D - 1,440 (34.44%)

Stacey Pace - R - 2,741 (65.56%)

Madison County Board District 8 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Michael Holliday Sr. - D - 1,845 (62.95%)

Michael J. Velloff - R - 1,086 (37.05%)

Madison County Board District 9 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Bruce C. Egelhoff - R - 1,331 (49.72%)

Bill R. Stoutenborough - D - 1,346 (50.28%)

Madison County Board District 16 (8 of 8 precincts reporting)

Chris Hankins - D - 1,500 (48.69%)

Robert T. Meyer - R - 1,581 (51.31%)

Madison County Board District 17 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Shaun A. Arnold - R - 1,035 (43.65%)

Victor A. Valentine Jr. - D - 1,336 (56.35%)

Madison County Board District 18 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Eric Crony - R - 1,594 (36.55%)

Alison Lamothe - D - 2,767 (63.45%)

Madison County Board District 19 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Nick Petrillo - D - 1,645 (53.67%)

Donald Sawicki - R - 1,420 (46.33%)

Madison County Board District 21 (8 of 8 precincts reporting)

Emily Gavilsky - D - 1,378 (39.69%)

John J. Janek - R - 2,094 (60.31%)

Madison County Board District 24 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Erika Kohoutek - D - 2,132 (47.30%)

Charles “Skip” Schmidt - R - 2,375 (52.70%)

Madison County Board District 26 (7 of 7 precincts reporting)

Jason Palmero - R - 2,078 (51.21%)

Collin Vanmeter - D - 1,980 (48.79%)

3rd Judicial Circuit Judge (Dugan vacancy) (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

John Barry Julian - D - 13,039 (49.24%)

Christopher Threlkeld - R - 13,439 (50.76%)

3rd Judicial Circuit Judge (Mudge vacancy) (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

Tim Berkley - R - 13,749 (52.03%)

A. Ryan Jumper - D - 12,678 (47.97%)

3rd Judicial Circuit Judge (Tognarelli vacancy) (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

Ebony Huddleston - D - 11,566 (43.55%)

Amy Sholar - R - 14,994 (56.45%)

All results are unofficial until certified by election authorities. Local election officials have until Nov. 29 to send their election results to the Illinois State Board of Elections, which is scheduled to certify the official results on Dec. 5.