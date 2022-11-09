Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Race for Senate District 13 separated by less than 200 votes, recount possible
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The race between Republican Mike Oliverio and Democrat Barbara Fleischauer came down to the wire Tuesday. The Senate District 13 race ultimately went to Oliverio by a margin of just 162 votes. Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney says all precincts have reported, but that doesn’t necessarily...
WDTV
Maryland nuclear engineer, wife sentenced for espionage-related charges
WASHINGTON (WDTV) - A Maryland man and his wife were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. 44-year-old Jonathan Toebbe, of Annapolis, was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months of incarceration and fined $45,700, authorities said. His wife, 46-year-old Diana Toebbe, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months of incarceration and fined $50,000.
Business Insider
Trump challengers should be 'ready for war' as he is expected to 'come out swinging' in anticipated 2024 announcement, adviser says
"I'm sure there will be challengers" to Trump, an adviser told the Daily Beast. "They better show up ready for war, because nothing is off the table."
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
WDTV
Shady Spring child wins 529 College Savings Sweepstakes
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A little girl from Shady Spring won $20,000 to go toward her college education on Wednesday. Isabella Gautier was one of the lucky winners of the West Virginia Treasury’s 529 College Savings Sweepstakes. The department is giving away money to commemorate the state’s 20-year anniversary of participation in the federal program.
WDTV
WVU recognizes ‘Most Loyal’ honorees during Mountaineer Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Loyal Mountaineers from all walks of life are being honored during West Virginia University’s 75th Mountaineer Week as 2022′s “Most Loyal.”. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, Most Loyal West Virginians. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, of Nitro, West Virginia, have shown their WVU spirit for...
Comments / 0