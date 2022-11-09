WASHINGTON (WDTV) - A Maryland man and his wife were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. 44-year-old Jonathan Toebbe, of Annapolis, was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months of incarceration and fined $45,700, authorities said. His wife, 46-year-old Diana Toebbe, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months of incarceration and fined $50,000.

