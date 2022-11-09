ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Maryland nuclear engineer, wife sentenced for espionage-related charges

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - A Maryland man and his wife were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. 44-year-old Jonathan Toebbe, of Annapolis, was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months of incarceration and fined $45,700, authorities said. His wife, 46-year-old Diana Toebbe, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months of incarceration and fined $50,000.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDTV

Shady Spring child wins 529 College Savings Sweepstakes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A little girl from Shady Spring won $20,000 to go toward her college education on Wednesday. Isabella Gautier was one of the lucky winners of the West Virginia Treasury’s 529 College Savings Sweepstakes. The department is giving away money to commemorate the state’s 20-year anniversary of participation in the federal program.
SHADY SPRING, WV
WDTV

WVU recognizes ‘Most Loyal’ honorees during Mountaineer Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Loyal Mountaineers from all walks of life are being honored during West Virginia University’s 75th Mountaineer Week as 2022′s “Most Loyal.”. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, Most Loyal West Virginians. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, of Nitro, West Virginia, have shown their WVU spirit for...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy