Illinois State

GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
1420 WBSM

Democrat Seth Magaziner Wins U.S. House Seat in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State Treasurer Seth Magaziner has won the congressional seat in Rhode Island being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, keeping it in Democratic control. Magaziner defeated Republican Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, in the general election Tuesday. National Republican leaders had hoped to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voters Approve Millionaire Tax Ballot Question

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

McKee Wins Governorship

Governor Dan McKee has won a four-year term as Governor of the State of Rhode Island. With 99% of polling places reporting, McKee had 203,905 votes -- good for 57.8% of the vote and an overwhelming victory over Republican Ashley Kalus who finished with 137,677 votes and 39%. McKee has...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voters Keep New Immigrant Driver’s License Law

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have voted against repealing a new law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The measure became law after the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in June. Republicans pushed the ballot question to repeal the law. Voters opted instead to keep it by approving Question No. 4 on the ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

