Texas House election results: Republican Angie Chen Button keeps District 112 seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Election results show Republican Angie Chen Button keeping her State House seat against her Democratic opponent Elva Curl. Button is ahead of Curl by more than 7,000 votes, about 10% more of the total vote. Button has represented District 112 in the Texas House of...
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
Republican Kronda Thimesch leads in race for Texas House District 65
Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to Denton County early voting totals, Republican Kronda Thimesch is leading the race for the State House of Representatives District 65 with 59.51% of the votes to Democratic opponent Brittney Verdell’s 40.49%. Votes are still being counted.
Democrat Mihaela Plesa appears to win suburban Plano seat for Texas state house
Preliminary results show that Democrat Mihaela Plesa won the new Texas statehouse seat for House District 70, beating Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes. The Collin County Elections Department showed that Plesa got 29,538 votes compared to 28,717 for Jolly. Those were the "accumulated totals, unofficial final" results. District 70...
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election
A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
Early-voting results show Frazier leading in race for Texas House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier is leading in the race for the state Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the Nov....
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat
DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas' statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices.
Jeff Leach wins Texas House District 67
Voters considered listed candidates Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Kevin Morris, a Democrat, for Texas House of Representatives District 67 in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican Jeff Leach has won the race for State House of Representatives District 67, retaining his seat...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
GOP makes history in South Texas congressional race, despite other losses
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Nexstar) — While a “red wave” in South Texas wasn’t as big as the GOP was hoping for, Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz still made history becoming the first Republican to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District. After running for the same...
Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34: “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts
A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
Texas election: Lloyd Doggett wins newly-created U.S. House District 37
The congressional district represents more than 166,000 residents in the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs.
UPDATE: Falconer wins race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican candidate Kevin Falconer won the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner seat. With all 238 precincts reporting, Falconer collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8 general elections. Election results show...
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
UPDATE: Incumbent Andy Eads leads race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County Judge Andy Eads is leading against challenger Fabian Thomas on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59.41% of early votes. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and not...
