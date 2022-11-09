Read full article on original website
Related
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Business Insider
Trump challengers should be 'ready for war' as he is expected to 'come out swinging' in anticipated 2024 announcement, adviser says
"I'm sure there will be challengers" to Trump, an adviser told the Daily Beast. "They better show up ready for war, because nothing is off the table."
Comments / 0