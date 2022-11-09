ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police

CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - Three teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers

One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
COOK COUNTY, IL

