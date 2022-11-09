Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
fox32chicago.com
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police
CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Three teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Suspects wanted for robbing, pistol-whipping victims on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for four men in connection to multiple armed robberies on the West Side last month. During the incidents, the suspects use a stolen 2020 gray Kia Sportage. One man stays in the car while the other three get out and rob the victims, police say.
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
Mothers demand Chicago police do more to investigate sons' unsolved murders
A group of mothers gathered at CPD district headquarters in Little Village Wednesday to demand police do more to investigate their sons' murders.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to prison after illegally possessing firearms, punching cop in head multiple times
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after fleeing from police while in possession of two firearms and then punching an officer repeatedly in the head. Jonathan Knox, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that engaged in a traffic stop with Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire. On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers
One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
New video shows Chicago cops chasing, opening fire on gunman who shot off-duty officer
CHICAGO — Newly released video shows a Chicago police officer firing at an SUV with heavily tinted windows that was wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Irving Park in September. Every Woman Should Have It In Her Jewelry CollectionOak&Luna|. The officer and his partner had stopped...
Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say
Two teenagers were shot in a West Side alley, Chicago police said.
Comments / 2