New York State

chautauquatoday.com

Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul

Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

