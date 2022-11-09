NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.

22 HOURS AGO