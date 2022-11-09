Read full article on original website
Shift in NY Senate could shake up supermajority & veto powers
New York is one of the bluest of blue states. Since 2020 the state Senate has held the supermajority with Democrats making up 43 of the 63-member chamber, but post midterm elections have flipped some districts from Democrat to Republican
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul
Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
Elise Stefanik endorses Trump for president in 2024 as other Republicans decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, who represents...
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul and 30 More States Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
NY election results: Republicans win two more House seats
Anthony D'Esposito and Marcus Molinaro joined the ranks of Republican candidates who won House seats in the traditionally Democrat-leaning state of New York.
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
NJ election results: State congressional races by district
Plus, what happened in two special elections for state Senate and Assembly. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are the results for all 12 New Jersey congressional districts — and two races for state Assembly and Senate. The results are provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results...
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected N.Y. governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
waer.org
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
waer.org
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
Where things stand with Democratic supermajorities in New York Senate, Assembly
Albany, N.Y. — Republicans made gains in both the state Senate and Assembly in Tuesday’s election but Democrats will continue to maintain strong majorities in both chambers. Less clear is whether Democrats in the Senate will retain a two-thirds “supermajority.” Democrats say it’s still possible, though the outcome...
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
