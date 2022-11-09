ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republican Rob Wittman wins Virginia’s 1st Congressional District race, AP projects

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01S2BA_0j3muAs200

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman has won Virginia’s 1 st Congressional District race, according to the Associated Press.

Wittman, first elected in 2007, defeated Democratic challenger Herb Jones and independent candidate David Foster to win another term in Congress. The AP called the race for Wittman at 9:03 p.m.

Virginia’s congressional map was redrawn last year due to redistricting, shifting Virginia’s 1 st District towards central Virginia to include parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

