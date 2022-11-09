Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Paradox Interactive Eyes 2023 Release Date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The next Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines game could very well be ready by next year. Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester recently revealed that there is still a possibility that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The development for Vampire: The Masquerade...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Excel has unveiled an absolutely mind-blowing new feature
Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more dynamic than ever due to a potentially huge breakthrough by the company. A new Excel update will allow the spreadsheet software to insert images directly into a cell, making them part of a worksheet for the first time, as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet.
techaiapp.com
Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera
Honor is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone on November 23 in China. The brand on Thursday teased the Honor Magic Vs smartphone through a Weibo post, offering a glimpse at the foldable smartphone’s hinge. The Honor Magic Vs is also depicted to sport flat edges. Separately, camera specifications of the Honor 80 series have leaked online. They are tipped to feature 160-megapixel primary sensor at the rear and could sport 50-megapixel dual selfie sensors at the front. The Honor 80 series, said to include the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 Pro+, could be launched alongside the Magic Vs.
techaiapp.com
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
Hogwarts Legacy is getting a gameplay showcase trailer tonight. Developer Avalanche Software has scheduled a YouTube premiere for 11:25pm IST/ 10am PT, promising a brand-new tour of the Hogwarts castle, alongside a deep dive into the character creation system, combat, and a first look at the general UI. The showcase will also be hosted on the official Avalanche Software Twitch channel, presented by community guest host “XpectoGo.” Originally set for a 2021 launch, Hogwarts Legacy underwent multiple delays before settling for a February 10, 2023 release date. It will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022 Nominations To Be Revealed Nov.14
The Game Awards will soon reveal the games that are nominated to receive awards. One of the most anticipated events in the gaming industry will soon return as an in-person event after years of live streaming, and it will also reveal the games that could be receiving awards for this year’s event.
techaiapp.com
Pimax Portal is a Hybrid VR Headset with a Nintendo Switch-style Handheld at Its Core – Road to VR
Pimax, the China-based creators known for its fleet of large-FOV PC VR headsets, announced a new product in its lineup that’s set to straddle a number of device classes thanks to its convertibly between a Nintendo Switch-style handheld and snap-in VR headset display, replete with 6DOF tracking. Called Portal,...
techaiapp.com
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition is coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting November 15, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically-acclaimed RPG, boasting a vast, fantasy open world, for you, the Dragonborn to explore, form alliances with citizens, and level-up skills by completing medieval-themed quests. That role-playing essence continues via the Kingdom Hearts series, whose entire saga drops this month on PlayStation’s subscription service. Meanwhile, FPS fans can delve into Rainbow Six Siege, and partake in tactical 5v5 close-quarters combat, cycling between multiple operators, each equipped with a unique skill set.
techaiapp.com
PS5 India November 11 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West Bundles
PS5’s November restock, the first since the recent price hike, is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 54,990 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 44,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Except just like in August, they will only be offered in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation-exclusive action RPG that was released back in February. Weirdly, there’s no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle — that is being offered in other parts of the world — even as Sony India went all out on the marketing of the new PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released this week on both PS4 and PS5.
Comments / 0