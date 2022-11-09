Read full article on original website
Related
See clueless Yosemite tourist dangling legs off the edge of Half Dome
Half Dome is one of Yosemite's most popular hikes, but the National Park Service warns against irresponsible behavior
8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
5 Stranded 21 Stories Underground At Grand Canyon Caverns
Five people are stranded about 21 stories underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns due to an elevator issue, authorities confirmed Monday (October 24) night via NBC News. The visitors aren't reported to be stuck in the elevator car, rather, have access to the run of the caverns and an adjacent six-person hotel suite while waiting for a suitable ride to return them to the surface of Peach Springs, Arizona, Coconino Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton announced.
activenorcal.com
What the Heck Happened to this Trout Caught on the Sacramento River?
When you’re a fishing guide in Northern California, there are plenty of odd things you might see on the water. The wildlife surrounding a waterway is home to plenty of odd sightings, typically between a predator and prey. But after all the days we’ve spent on the water, it’s hard to explain this one…
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona. By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning. The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
This Is the Best Way to See the Grand Canyon
My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...
Father of boy, 8, whose record-breaking climb of Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan was slammed as 'publicity hoax' by rock climbing veterans brands critics 'evil' - and argues his son's help from ropes is just 'semantics'
The father of a boy who summitted Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan has pushed back against critics who said the boy isn't really the youngest to ever climb the daunting rock face. Critics have accused Joe Baker of staging a 'publicity hoax' around the climb, saying he drummed up media attention...
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
cohaitungchi.com
Where Should I Camp in Yellowstone National Park?
You’re headed to Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park, where some of the world’s most incredible geysers, vistas and wildlife await you for an adventure full of fun. But where should you camp? Here’s a guide to Yellowstone campgrounds to help you decide where to spend the night, from car camping paradise and remote backcountry sites to a slice of RV heaven.
Death Valley National Park Reopens Backcountry Roads Following Flash Floods
From late August to early September, Death Valley National Park experienced detrimental flash flooding that led to major closures. Since the raging waters have swept through the land, the national park has been slowly and carefully reopening different portions as they see fit. As of November 9, Death Valley has added Hole in the Wall Road and Echo Canyon Road to the list of reopenings.
techaiapp.com
Spend the Holidays at Lake Como’s Villa D’Este
Yes, guests of Villa d’Este, there is a Santa Claus. For one of only a few times in the iconic resort’s 150-year history, Italy’s Villa d’Este will remain open through the holidays, until January 3, 2023. Traditionally, the hotel has closed for the season in mid-November, but not this year. Santa Claus (Babbo Natale) will definitely be visiting the romantic resort located at the foot of the Italian Alps, near Italy’s silk and fashion capitals, Como and Milan.
goodshomedesign.com
Once nearly extinct, California condors take flight again
Good news, the largest birds in North America are soaring in Northern California skies with the help of an Indigenous tribe and a team of scientists. Among the world’s tallest trees, next to the world’s biggest ocean and along the state’s longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence.
techaiapp.com
30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
Comments / 0