Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
BTC Opens Trading at $16,950 as Crypto Chart Sees Profits on Many Altcoins
The crypto market is under great pressure amid the fall of the FTX exchange and its native token FTT. After a significant price drop, Bitcoin saw gains again on Friday, November 11. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is trading at $16,950 (roughly Rs. 13.6 lakh). The price for BTC has seemingly risen by 3.33 percent in the last 24 hours. On international exchanges as well, BTC slipped by 3.80 percent to trade at a similar price point.
techaiapp.com
Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and chief executive of Binance, said the exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire the non-US assets of FTX, after the latter “asked for help” amid a liquidity crunch. The deal between high-profile rivals Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive, and Binance’s CZ came as speculation about FTX’s financial health snowballed into $6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,921 crore) of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday night. The bailout of one of the biggest and most prominent companies in the global cryptocurrency industry by its chief competitor reverberated across the market.
techaiapp.com
Algorand (ALGO) Loses Its Gains As Majority Of Coins Plummet
Despite bagging substantial gains earlier in the trading day, Algorand (ALGO) is down over 27% as of writing. The token’s price drop follows a bearish market sentiment that sees major coins plummet on the day. The past seven days had seen the token climb steadily. It even tried reaching...
techaiapp.com
Kraken Daily Market Report for November 05 2022
Overview Daily spot trading volume: $326.7 million, 30 day average spot: $468.7 million. Total futures notional: $88.2 million. The top five traded coins were, respectively, Tether (↓0.01%), Bitcoin (↑0.7%), Ethereum (↓1.1%), Solana (↑9.2%), and USD Coin (↑0.01%). Strong returns from Green Satoshi Token (↑73%),…
techaiapp.com
Maple Finance Lending Pool Delegate ‘Identified a Number of Key Weaknesses’ Tied to FTX’s Alameda Research – Bitcoin News
According to a report from Orthogonal Credit, a delegate of Maple Finance’s lending pools, the firm decided “earlier this year” not to lend to Alameda Research, FTX’s quantitative trading firm. Orthogonal said through “due diligence” it “identified a number of key weaknesses” associated with Alameda.
techaiapp.com
What the Hell Happened to FTX?
In response, CZ dropped a bombshell on Twitter: Binance would sell off its entire FTT holding. He claimed the intention was to sell “in a way that minimizes market impact,” but the announcement led to a steep drop in the price of FTT (the token has lost almost 90 percent of its value) and a surge in withdrawals at FTX as customers began to panic about the safety of their crypto.
techaiapp.com
India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
Giottus, an Indian crypto exchange, has taken a bold step to mark its impression in the crypto sector and make it to the headlines. Amid silence from rival crypto exchanges on the subject, Giottus has said that it will provide proof of reserves in order to add another layer of transparency to its business operations in the country. Proof of reserves are documents and evidence that demonstrate that a crypto exchange has sufficient assets to handle all withdrawals in cases of emergencies.
techaiapp.com
Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals Amid FTX, Alameda Research Liquidity Crisis
Crypto lending firm BlockFi has announced that it was “not able to operate business as usual,” citing a lack of clarity regarding FTX, FTX.US, and Alameda Research as the reason. The leading cryptocurrency lending platform says that until there is clarity, it will be limiting activity including pausing withdrawals. It also requested that clients do not make deposits, though that would be highly unlikely given the current situation. BlockFi claimed that its priority was to protect its clients and their interests.
techaiapp.com
FTX Files US Bankruptcy Proceedings, Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as CEO
Crypto exchange FTX filed US bankruptcy proceedings on Friday and Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO, after a rapid liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions in funds to stave off...
techaiapp.com
an “entirely avoidable tragedy” • TechCrunch
His timing was either very good or very bad, depending on your view of the market. Indeed, in part because CoinFund was an early investor in the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX, we asked Pakman to jump on the phone with us today to talk about this very wild week, one that began with high-flying FTX on the ropes, and which ended with bankruptcy filings and the resignation of FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, as CEO. Excerpts of that conversation follow, edited lightly for length and clarity.
techaiapp.com
Brussels Set to Begin Talks on EU Crypto Tax, Report Reveals – Taxes Bitcoin News
The European Commission is preparing to discuss with member states the adoption of a common tax regime for crypto assets, European officials have indicated. The talks with national treasuries are expected to start next year with the aim to end the differentiated tax treatment of cryptocurrencies across the bloc’s 27 jurisdictions.
techaiapp.com
Cloud, services to fuel 3.7% jump in EMEA IT spending in 2023: Gartner
New research from Gartner shows that IT spending in EMEA is set to see a 3.7%, year- over-year increase in 2023, rising to $1.3 trillion. While companies are often hesitant to sign new contracts or commit to long-term spending initiatives during turbulent times, enterprise IT budgets are not central to this hesitancy, and as a result, businesses in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) are set to increase their IT budgets in 2023, said Gartner analyst and vice president John Lovelock.
techaiapp.com
U.S. Chip Giant Intel Might Expand to Veneto, Italy
The American microcontroller industry giant frequently launches substantial investment campaigns to increase its chip production across the globe. This is also the case for Veneto, the Italian region chosen for an unprecedented massive project. It is the settlement of Intel in Italy, for a very delicate and important commercial deal, which aims to counter the shortage of microprocessors on the world market. Unfortunately, commercial conditions dictate the highest level of information confidentiality, and the news remains secret and confidential, available only to the parties involved. Although the agreements’ details are yet unknown, it appears that the project may potentially move forward.
techaiapp.com
Creating a long-lasting platform to map the future of energy
As energy costs sky-rocket and industries struggle to survive, EMB3Rs can make a difference. Austria-based researchers reveal how the platform is set to help companies cost-effectively convert waste heat to a valuable revenue stream, now and for many years to come. How do you create a digital platform that can...
techaiapp.com
Zimbabwean Central Bank Launches CBDC Consumer Survey – Africa Bitcoin News
The Zimbabwean central bank has said it is “conducting a CBDC [central bank digital currency] Consumer Survey to solicit opinions on the design and nature of the CBDC and its overall acceptance by the public.” The bank said the information obtained via this process will be “treated with the utmost confidentiality and the results will only be used for purposes of research on the design.”
techaiapp.com
Foxconn Expects Revenue to Fall in Q4 2022, to Adjust iPhone Production to Avoid Impact on Holiday Demand
Apple supplier Foxconn said on Thursday it expected smartphone revenue to fall this quarter and is adjusting production to prevent recent COVID-19 curbs at a massive iPhone factory in China from impacting holiday orders. Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the...
techaiapp.com
Collaboration achieves record level of radio frequency signal synthesis with quantum-based accuracy
NIST, in collaboration with CU Boulder faculty, published a paper titled: “RF Josephson Arbitrary Waveform Synthesizer with Integrated Superconducting Diplexers” demonstrating results that show a significant step toward a broadband, integrated, quantum-based microwave voltage source with useful power above -30 dBm. This milestone creates new opportunities for improving...
techaiapp.com
PS5 India November 11 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West Bundles
PS5’s November restock, the first since the recent price hike, is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 54,990 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 44,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Except just like in August, they will only be offered in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation-exclusive action RPG that was released back in February. Weirdly, there’s no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle — that is being offered in other parts of the world — even as Sony India went all out on the marketing of the new PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released this week on both PS4 and PS5.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Faces Full EU Antitrust Investigation Into $69 Billion Bid to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,62,500 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The US software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision’s stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal.
Comments / 1