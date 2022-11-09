Read full article on original website
Related
Incumbent Bonnen takes early voting lead in Texas House District 24 race
With early votes in, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has a strong lead on challengers. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) With early votes in, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has a strong lead on challengers. Bonnen, a Republican, has 33,736 votes, or 69% of...
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul maintains lead for Texas House District 129 race
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 11 of 782 voting centers in Harris County reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, maintains a lead for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has earned 26,553 votes, or 60.54%, against challenger Democrat Kat Marvel, who has 17,305 votes, or 39.46%.
Incumbent Steve Toth takes early lead in Texas House District 15 election
Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Posted Nov. 8 at 8:23 p.m. Early and absentee voting results show Republican incumbent Steve Toth taking a lead over Democrat challenger Kristin Johnson in the race for Texas House District 15. According to early voting results, Toth received 31,408 early and absentee votes, or 64.97% of all votes, while Johnson received 16,934 votes, or 35.03% of the total.
Incumbent Whitmire takes early lead over Vachris in Texas Senate District 15 race
Early voting results show Democrat incumbent John Whitmire leading Republican challenger George Brian Vachris in the race for Texas Senate District 15. (Community Impact staff) Posted Nov. 8 at 8:03 p.m. Early voting results show Democrat incumbent John Whitmire leading Republican challenger George Brian Vachris in the race for Texas...
UPDATE: Schofield appears to maintain seat in Texas House after Nov. 8 election
Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 774 of 782 voting centers reporting results in Harris County, Cy-Fair's incumbent state representatives all appear to be holding on to their seats in the Texas House of Representatives. Mike Schofield, R-Katy, earned 36,085,...
UPDATE: Bonnen wins re-election in Texas House District 24 race
With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has won his re-election bid. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Update 7:10 a.m. Nov. 9:. With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas...
See latest results in races for Texas House districts 27, 28
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbent state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, leads in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 27, while incumbent state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, is ahead in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 28, according to early-voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Incumbent Swanson retains Texas House District 150 spot
In the 2022 general election, incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, has won the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot against challenger Ginny Brown Daniel. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, has won re-election in the race for Texas House District 150, with 774 of 782 Harris...
Fletcher leads in early voting results for District 7 congressional seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day, Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) With early voting results coming in, incumbent Democrat Lizzie Fletcher maintains a lead with 65.65% in the race for U.S. Congressional District 7, while her opponent, Republican Johnny Teague, has 34.35%.
UPDATED: Prestage wins ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Grady Prestage wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Democrat Grady Prestage has won a ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner, according to unofficial results. With all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Prestage...
UPDATE: Unofficial results show incumbent Jacey Jetton wins Texas House District 26
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 82 of 82 Fort Bend County voting centers reporting in, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton pulls away with a lead over his Democratic challenger for the Texas House District 26 seat.
Earnest, Yoars take early lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With early voting results in from Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Kenneth Earnest takes an early lead in the race for Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3, while candidate John Yoars has a slight lead in the race for Place 7, according to early-voting results from Montgomery County.
Incumbents Reynolds, Gates win races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, have won their races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, respectively, according to unofficial final voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Brazoria County election turnout slightly lower than previous gubernatorial race in 2018
Brazoria County Elections Administrator Susan Cunningham said slightly more people turned out to vote on Election Day in 2022 compared to 2018, but fewer people voted early. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Overall, fewer voters turned out in Brazoria County for this year’s election compared to 2018, but slightly more people voted...
Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst claims victory in Texas Senate District 18 as results roll in
Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to be re-elected to Texas Senate District 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to keep her seat in Texas Senate District 18, which spans portions of 18 counties. Kolkhorst said in a statement late Nov. 8 that she is humbled to be re-elected.
Fletcher declares victory in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At 11:10 p.m., incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher declared victory with 64.55% of the votes. “I am honored and proud to represent Texas’ Seventh Congressional District, and...
Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court
While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
cw39.com
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
Incumbent Brandon Creighton declares victory for Texas Senate District 4
Brandon Creighton declared victory in Nov. 8 release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In a Nov. 8 release, Rep. Brandon Creighton declared victory after early voting numbers were released, claiming there is a wide enough margin separating him from opposing candidate Misty Bishop. “Texas voters have given lawmakers a mandate, and I...
McCoy leads in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Dexter L. McCoy leads the election for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner with 55%, or 19,318, of early votes to Republican Ray Aguilar's 45%, or 15,786 votes.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0