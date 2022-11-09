ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Republican incumbent Dennis Paul maintains lead for Texas House District 129 race

Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 11 of 782 voting centers in Harris County reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, maintains a lead for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has earned 26,553 votes, or 60.54%, against challenger Democrat Kat Marvel, who has 17,305 votes, or 39.46%.
TEXAS STATE
Incumbent Steve Toth takes early lead in Texas House District 15 election

Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Posted Nov. 8 at 8:23 p.m. Early and absentee voting results show Republican incumbent Steve Toth taking a lead over Democrat challenger Kristin Johnson in the race for Texas House District 15. According to early voting results, Toth received 31,408 early and absentee votes, or 64.97% of all votes, while Johnson received 16,934 votes, or 35.03% of the total.
TEXAS STATE
See latest results in races for Texas House districts 27, 28

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbent state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, leads in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 27, while incumbent state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, is ahead in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 28, according to early-voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Incumbent Swanson retains Texas House District 150 spot

In the 2022 general election, incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, has won the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot against challenger Ginny Brown Daniel. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, has won re-election in the race for Texas House District 150, with 774 of 782 Harris...
TEXAS STATE
Earnest, Yoars take early lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With early voting results in from Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Kenneth Earnest takes an early lead in the race for Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3, while candidate John Yoars has a slight lead in the race for Place 7, according to early-voting results from Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Incumbents Reynolds, Gates win races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, have won their races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, respectively, according to unofficial final voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst claims victory in Texas Senate District 18 as results roll in

Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to be re-elected to Texas Senate District 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to keep her seat in Texas Senate District 18, which spans portions of 18 counties. Kolkhorst said in a statement late Nov. 8 that she is humbled to be re-elected.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court

While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
