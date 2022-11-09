ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Election 2022: Bobbitt wins Sullivan Sheriff race

By Will Price, Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic Candidate Jason Bobbitt will be the next sheriff of Sullivan County.

Voters were tasked with choosing a new sheriff after Clark Cottom, the current Sullivan County Sheriff, announced he would be stepping down at the end of his second term.

Here are your 2022 General Election Results around the Wabash Valley

Democratic candidate Jason Bobbitt unofficially defeated Republican candidate Billy Snead with 53% of the votes, compared to Snead’s 47%.

Bobbitt said election day was a whirlwind, and his victory still hasn’t sunk in.

“I didn’t stress about it. My wife did worse than I did. I was at peace with whatever happened,” he said on Wednesday. ” I don’t know that it’s quite sunk in yet, to be honest with you, I’m just exhausted.”

A total of 6,499 votes were cast in the race. Bobbitt, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1st, 2023, delivered a message to the citizens in Sullivan County.

“I’m humbled, and I greatly appreciate them having the faith in me to hit my button yesterday, or the weeks prior in early voting, I promise to do my very best and I won’t let them down,” he said.

Bobbit served as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy for seven years. He said that he hopes to add programs in the new Sullivan County Jail to help those struggling with repeat offenses due to addiction issues.

