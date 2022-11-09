Read full article on original website
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear
A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge
October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange
It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
Atlas Obscura
Beware Montana’s Shunka Warak’in, the ‘Rocky Mountain Hyena’
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Flathead Beacon
Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho
There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
Mini Van Monica Must’ve Ditched the Electric Vehicle in Montana
She's a rich lawyer who grew up in a wealthy family. So I get it. She wants to virtue signal and make you think she's just like you, so she drives a mini van around on the campaign trail. But what happened to the virtue-signaling electric vehicle (EV) pickup?. Hat...
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
