Diversity 2.0: Moving From Pledges to Progress
The great irony of the meetings industry is that its core mission is to bring people together — but not everyone feels welcome. The industry is predominantly white, slow to adopt diverse practices and often inaccessible to people with disabilities. According to the 2022 Equity Benchmarking Study, released in...
How $5M Is Helping Black Students Prepare for and Land Corporate Jobs
Research shows that only 5% of senior executives at Fortune 500 companies are Black or Latino despite that 30% of Americans belong to those racial groups. To help change the leadership gap, at least five companies, including General Electric, Biogen, Epic Games, EY, and Nespresso, and others are investing $5 million this year to help educate and prepare students including Black Americans to become future corporate leaders.
Royal College of Arts announces Virgil Abloh Scholarship for low-income Black British students
The Royal College of Art (RCA) has announced a full tuition scholarship named in honor of the late American fashion designer, artist, architect, and creative director Virgil Abloh. The scholarship totaling £35,000 ($39,865) will be awarded to a low-income Black British student currently enrolled in the RCA’s School of Design. It will cover full tuition and fees and will be applicable to all areas of postgraduate studies including Fashion, Textiles, Design Products, Service Design and Intelligent Mobility.
Ad Council announces $65 million multi-year mental health initiative
The Ad Council has announced the launch of a seven-year, $65 million mental health communications initiative. With a $15 million founding contribution from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the initiative will bring together a coalition of leading mental health NGOs, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American Psychological Association, Jed Foundation, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Peg’s Foundation, and the Steinberg Institute as well as federal agencies and private corporations. The funding will support development of a best-in-class insights and analytics engine to inform and evaluate the impact of relevant content; an extensive messenger program; employer workplace resources; grassroots community activations; and a large scale, multi-pronged communications effort with discrete campaigns and open-source partner toolkits for populations in need.
Opinion: New National Working Group Takes on the Future of Education Data — and Equity
The most recent results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress are just the latest dataset pointing to significant learning losses over the past three years. This should be a clarion call to business leaders and education advocates alike that the United States can and must do more to prepare students to lead the future […]
Confronting the challenges of working as a contractor in higher education
Around 46 per cent of staff who teach in higher education are on casual contracts. Contracts like this are campaigned against by university and college unions around the country. These employment terms can be seen as a blessing or a curse, depending on the individual. Many cite issues of job...
