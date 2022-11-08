The Ad Council has announced the launch of a seven-year, $65 million mental health communications initiative. With a $15 million founding contribution from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the initiative will bring together a coalition of leading mental health NGOs, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American Psychological Association, Jed Foundation, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Peg’s Foundation, and the Steinberg Institute as well as federal agencies and private corporations. The funding will support development of a best-in-class insights and analytics engine to inform and evaluate the impact of relevant content; an extensive messenger program; employer workplace resources; grassroots community activations; and a large scale, multi-pronged communications effort with discrete campaigns and open-source partner toolkits for populations in need.

1 DAY AGO