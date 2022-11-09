ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Playing Nice: Arkansas

LSU is riding high after beating Alabama 32-31 Saturday night and were rewarded this week by the College Football Playoff committee with the No. 7 ranking. Things are going really well for LSU, but the season’s not over. And the Tigers have to do maybe the hardest thing in all of college sports: play a game after an exhilarating win over your rival. LSU’s gotta regroup and head up to Fayetteville to take on an Arkansas team that has long been a pain in the Tigers’s side.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays

LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Link Gumbo: Roll Tears Roll

Folks, the content that came from this game. LSU did the world a favor. There is no 1 loss Bama team hovering in the top 7, waiting for chaos in front of them, only to swipe a spot after losing their division. Because we had PERKULES and they did not (thank you Mensa).
BATON ROUGE, LA
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
St. Francisville, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

ZACHARY, LA

