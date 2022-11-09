Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
The Committee's Personal Hell: 2-Loss LSU Could Cause Mayhem
What if a 2-loss LSU team wins the SEC? The committee's worst nightmare of a potential SEC-less playoff could come true.
Playing Nice: Arkansas
LSU is riding high after beating Alabama 32-31 Saturday night and were rewarded this week by the College Football Playoff committee with the No. 7 ranking. Things are going really well for LSU, but the season’s not over. And the Tigers have to do maybe the hardest thing in all of college sports: play a game after an exhilarating win over your rival. LSU’s gotta regroup and head up to Fayetteville to take on an Arkansas team that has long been a pain in the Tigers’s side.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
Kim Mulkey Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU
Year 2 of the Mulkey era is underway, continues building a program to be a juggernaut in the future.
3 reasons Alabama won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to LSU
When Alabama football loses a game, that becomes the biggest storyline in the sport for the week. When Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances fade away, that arguably becomes the biggest storyline of the entire season. The Crimson Tide certainly lost a game on Saturday, and likely lost their playoff hopes along with it.
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays
LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
Link Gumbo: Roll Tears Roll
Folks, the content that came from this game. LSU did the world a favor. There is no 1 loss Bama team hovering in the top 7, waiting for chaos in front of them, only to swipe a spot after losing their division. Because we had PERKULES and they did not (thank you Mensa).
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
Matt McMahon signs pair of 4-star player to LSU men’s basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has added two new four-star players to his squad for next season.
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
St. Francisville, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
