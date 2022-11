TOPEKA (KSNT) – Senator Jerry Moran will serve a third term as U.S. Senator after winning the Nov. 8 general election.

Moran faced off against Democrat Mark R. Holland and Libertarian David Graham in the race for U.S Senate.

Sen. Moran was elected to the United States Senate in 2010. He was first elected to Congress in 1996 and was reelected six times. He will continue to serve in his capacity as U.S. Senator for the next six years.