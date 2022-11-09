ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUI enforcement will be up in Wyoming, Colorado for 'Border War'

CHEYENNE – Wyoming and Colorado law enforcement say DUI enforcement will be increased this weekend as two college football rivals meet for their annual showdown.

This Saturday, Nov. 12, will mark the 114th meeting between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams in their "Border War" rivalry. The football game remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football, according to a Monday news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Game day Saturday will be busy, with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.

On Saturday, law enforcement from across Wyoming and Colorado will be out in force and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation. Coordinated enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie counties in Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado before, during and after the game.

"One-third of Wyoming's fatalities last year and again this year are directly related to impaired driving," WHP Interim Col. Shannon Ratliff said in the release. "Make the right decision, and don't drive impaired. Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance."

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the WHP, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff's Office, UW Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office and Cheyenne Police Department.

Involved Colorado agencies include the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Weld County Sheriff's Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the WHP urges drivers to help keep Wyoming's roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately, or REDDI, hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunken drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and the direction of travel.

There have been 112 fatalities on Wyoming roads so far in 2022, compared to 96 at this time a year ago.

